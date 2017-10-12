Rockford, Buffalo school district staff honored

There is more to a school than teachers in classrooms. Attendees at the Educational Support Staff Recognition event last month were reminded of this and encouraged to celebrate everyone that served the district outside of the classroom. No school can run smoothly and efficiently without a good backbone of bus drivers, custodians, cooks, para-professionals, hall monitors, coaches, nurses, office administrative assistants and others jobs and titles created to serve a particular school’s needs.

On Sept. 27 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, 121 support staff were recognized from 34 school districts for their contributions.

Mark Schmitz, Executive Director of Resource Training & Solutions spoke to those in attendance, explaining the necessity of recognition events like the Educational Support Staff Recognition Event, which is now in its seventh year.

“Often times it is our support staff who truly know the pulse of the school and community. You know the students and their families and are the quiet voices in our schools who make it a better place day in and day out for our children and adults,” said Schmitz.

The honorees from the Rockford Area School district this year were Connie Anderson, Media Center Assistant, Michelle Andrew, Rockford Early Childhood Assistant, Cora Sandow, Community Center Front Desk Assistant, and Judy Stetter, Galaxy Program Assistant.

Also honored were four support staff members from the Buffalo/Hanover/Montrose School District: Rebecca Braith, Shelley Fadden, Sheila Johnson, and Tami Johnson.

The presiding superintendent for the evening was Dr. Scott Thielman, also of the Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose School District. “What an honor and privilege it is to be here tonight,” said Thielman. “It is your character and being a positive role model that makes a difference to students, staff and community.”

Honorees were nominated by their school districts. They received a plaque and a certificate signed by the Governor of Minnesota.