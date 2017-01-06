Community & People »

Sections & Communities

Corcoran, Independence ranked amongst safest small Minnesota cities
Wright Board sets entrance audit meeting with auditor’s office
STMA Middle School East seeks guest readers
Casey Fredrickson, right, a seventh grade student at St. Michael Catholic School, recently won the School Spelling Bee. Sarah DeMatteis, seventh grade, left, is runner-up.
‘Flammable’ for the title; 7th-grader wins St. Michael Catholic School Spelling Bee
Maple Grove Police
The Maple Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this individual.
Maple Grove Police seek help in identifying school burglar
Champlin Police Report
Maple Grove Police
Ashley Johnson poses in the midst of her presentation on Martin Luther King Jr. with a photo of his family. Many students chose topics on slavery and the Civil Rights movement, including the Underground Railroad, profiles on famous abolitionists, the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and even the iconic Black Power salute at the podium of the 1968 Olympics. (Sun staff photo by Alaina Rooker)
7th Graders “Take A Stand” for History Day
Middle School West to host special choir concert
Maple Grove survey reaffirms ‘exceptionally high quality of life’
Met Council approves $7 million for Brockton interchange
Wright County Regional Crime Lab expected to grow this summer
WSB Project Manager Lee Gustofson reviews the Highway 169 improvement project timeline. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)
The long road ahead
Innovative classroom instruction advances student achievement
A new year’s resolution: A better life one kid at a time
Attorney General Lori Swansen
Attorney General’s column: How to spot malicious emails
Column: Minnesota’s New Year’s Resolution
Rogers players celebrate in front of the student section after Fischer’s second period goal. (Photo by Jared Hines)
Boys hockey avenges loss on senior night
Osseo boys’ hockey practices with adapted hockey teams
Maple Grove Nordic ski teams prepare for conference championship race
Senior guard Brad Davison (seen in action against Park Center last week) ​and his No. 2 Crimson will host No. 1 Champlin Park Monday, Feb. 6. (Photo by Rich Moll--richmollphotography.com)
No. 2 Crimson boys eye showdown with top-ranked Champlin Park Feb. 6
2016-2017 Rogers One-Act Play Cast & Crew (Photo by Jared Hines)
One Act Play takes final curtain call at sub-sections
Morgan Rgnotnti’s piece, titled “Bella” (Submitted Photo)
Rogers students shine at Scholastic Art Awards
Scene & Heard: Predicting Oscar
Film Title: Split
Scene & Heard: ‘Split’ is Shyamalan’s best work since, well, ever
Maple Grove’s KleinBank targeted for discriminatory lending practices
Untainted founder and product formulator Therese Thull. (Sun Sailor photo by Paige Kieffer)
Untainted provides an all-natural skin care experience
Feds accuse KleinBank of discriminatory lending practices
Maple Grove Rotary Club announces January speakers
CROSS thanks community for a supportive 2016
Many of the original church’s charter members were in attendance at the Advent Lutheran Church 50th Anniversary Celebration last month.
Maple Grove’s Advent Lutheran celebrates 50 years
Still time to give to neighbors
CROSS partners with Lunds & Byerlys through Second Harvest Heartland Food Rescue Program
