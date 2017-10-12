Rain interrupt outings for Osseo cross country

By Eli Hoff

Contributing Writer Noah Ruud is one of the runners on the Osseo cross country team.

The Osseo cross country team had plenty of time running in the rain last week, to the point that Tuesday’s meet in Chaska was canceled. Some speedy networking from head coach John Rundquist allowed the group a chance to compete instead at the Becker Invitational.

The boys came in fourth out of 10 teams. Senior Vaughn Thomas took fifth overall, and Noah Ruud (18th), Darian Clark (27th), Vaughn Ruska (33rd), and Eli Peterson (39th) led the way for the Orioles.

The girls team took eighth out of 11 teams. Lex Davis (7th overall), Becca Luebke (35th), Camille Corniea (40th), Liz Vang (42nd), and Erin Collins (64th) finished in the scoring places.

The girls JV team placed third in their race, with seven runners finishing in the top 25.

The Orioles next compete at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships Meet Thursday, Oct. 12, in Elk River. Details can be found at osseocrosscountry.com