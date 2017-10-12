Ordinances – CITY OF ALBERTVILLE COUNTY OF WRIGHT STATE OF MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 2017-09

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY CODE APPENDIX A, ZONING ORDINANCE, SECTION 200.2, DEFINITIONS RELATING TO SPORTS TRAINING FACILITIES, SECTION 4600.4 RELATING TO CONDITIONAL USES IN THE I-1 DISTRICT, AND SECTION 4700.5 RELATING TO CONDITIONAL USES IN THE I-2 DISTRICT IN THE CITY OF ALBERTVILLE, MINNESOTA

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERTVILLE, MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Chapter 200, Rules and Definitions, Section 200.2 Definitions, is hereby amended to read as follows:

SPORTS TRAINING FACILITY: A private establishment, not open to the general public, offering advanced appointment only individual or group athletic training programs for specific sports and athletic activities often associated with athletic organizations, sport associations, and schools, supervised by specialized coaches present for all training sessions and where tournaments and competitions may be held.

SECTION 2. Chapter 4600 I-1 Limited Industrial District, Section 4600.4 Conditional Uses of the Albertville City Code is hereby amended to read as follows:

The following are conditional uses in an I-1 district: (Requires a conditional use permit based upon procedures set forth in and regulated by chapter 400 of this ordinance.)

Sports training facilities; provided that:

A. Daily occupancy, for training and scheduled sessions, may not exceed one person per 200 square feet of floor area. Occupancy during special events and tournaments may exceed this standard by 50%.

B. The facility must meet all building and fire code requirements for the proposed use. The facility has adequate parking for the use at the rate of one parking stall per 350 square feet of the gross floor of the proposed building space.

C. All parking for the use is contained within the buildings designated parking area. Special event, or tournament, parking shall be onsite or an adjoining site through an agreement with adjoining property owners.

D. A traffic study may be required under any of the following conditions:

1. The use generates traffic beyond the estimated traffic of a manufacturing use of equal size level and resulting in more than 100 trips in any peak hour.

2. The city engineer determines that the site location, access, or traffic generation may result in traffic conflicts, safety issues, or a reduction of the street service level classification.

3. The conditional use permit must address all issues identified in the traffic study and the property owner shall be responsible for costs associated with improvements deemed necessary to mitigate traffic issues generated by the proposed use.

E. The facility must have direct access from a collector street.

F. The City may impose limits on the hours of operation to reduce parking conflicts

SECTION 3. Chapter 4700 I-2 General Industrial District, Section 4700.5 Conditional Uses of the Albertville City Code is hereby amended to read as follows:

The following are conditional uses in an I-2 district: (Requires a conditional use permit based upon procedures set forth in and regulated by chapter 400 of this ordinance.)

All conditional uses as allowed in an I-1 district (section 4600.4 of this ordinance).

Sports training facilities; provided that:

A. Daily occupancy, for training and scheduled sessions, may not exceed one person per 200 square feet of floor area. Occupancy during special events and tournaments may exceed this standard by 50%.

B. The facility must meet all building and fire code requirements for the proposed use. The facility has adequate parking for the use at the rate of one parking stall per 350 square feet of the gross floor of the proposed building space.

C. All parking for the use is contained within the buildings designated parking area. Special event, or tournament, parking shall be onsite or an adjoining site through an agreement with adjoining property owners.

D. A traffic study may be required under any of the following conditions:

1. The use generates traffic beyond the estimated traffic of a manufacturing use of equal size level and resulting in more than 100 trips in any peak hour.

2. The city engineer determines that the site location, access, or traffic generation may result in traffic conflicts, safety issues, or a reduction of the street service level classification.

3. The conditional use permit must address all issues identified in the traffic study and the property owner shall be responsible for costs associated with improvements deemed necessary to mitigate traffic issues generated by the proposed use.

E. The facility must have direct access from a collector street.

F. The City may impose limits on the hours of operation to reduce parking conflicts

This amendment shall be in full force and effective immediately following its passage and publication.

Approved by the Albertville City Council the 2nd day of October 2017.

ATTEST:

/s/ Kimberly A. Hodena, City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

October 12, 2017

742473