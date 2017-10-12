Maple Grove earns top seed in section girls’ soccer tourney

By Bob San

Maple Grove is seeded first in the Section 5 girls’ soccer tournament. Luca Ralph and her Crimson will seek the school’s first state girls’ soccer tournament qualification in the Section 5 tournament. The Crimson are seeded first. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The Crimson opened against No. 8 Park Center in the quarterfinal Oct. 10. The winner advances to the semifinal round Thursday, Oct. 12. The section championship game is Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the highest seeded team.

Second-seeded Centennial is the defending section and state champion. In an earlier contest this season, the Crimson edged the Cougars 3-2. Rounding up the section seedings are: 3. Champlin Park, 4. Spring Lake Park, 5. Coon Rapids. 6. Irondale, 7. Osseo, 8. Park Center.

The Crimson are hoping to extend an already very successful season. They won the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 12-1 record and 36 points even though they lost to Andover 2-1 last Thursday. The Huskies finished with 35 points because they had ties against Anoka and Blaine.

