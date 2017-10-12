Former Osseo football coach returns to face old nemesis Maple Grove

Maple Grove football players, coaches and fans will recognize Edina’s head coach when the Hornets visit Crimson Stadium Friday.

Derrin Lamker, who coached rival Osseo to the 2015 Class 6A title, became the Edina head coach this year after leaving Osseo in 2016. He served as an assistant under former Hornets head coach Reed Boltmann last season. Lamker was Osseo’s head football coach for 11 seasons, when the Orioles develop a huge rivalry with the Crimson. Lamker was hugely successful as his Osseo teams won three conference titles, two section championships and one state title. Former Osseo head football coach Derrin Lamker will return to face old nemesis Maple Grove this Friday as head coach for the Edina Hornet. (Photo by John Sherman)

“I’m excited. It’s always fun to play these guys and it’s a good team,” Lamker said.

Lamker still has strong ties to the area as a Maple Grove reside Lamker has been named Northwest Suburban Coach of the Year in 2006, 2013, 2014, Section Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2015 and Class 6A Minnesota Coach of the Year in 2015.

After leading the Orioles to a dramatic state championship in 2015, Lamker decided he needed a change and moved on to Edina. Already, Lamker has led to Hornets to a great start as they are ranked No. 2 in the state.

Lamker may be coaching at Edina but he still lives in Maple Grove and his oldest daughter, Jordyn, attends Maple Grove High School as a freshman. She currently plays outside hitter for the Crimson junior varsity volleyball team.

“Hopefully she sits our side; I’ll support her whoever she sides with,” Lamker said.

