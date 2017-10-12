Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 885

2018 St. Michael-Albertville Ice Arena

Request for Bids

Bid Opening:

Contractors sealed proposals for the 2018 Michael-Albertville Ice Arena, St. Michael, MN, will be received by St. Michael-Albertville School District, Independent School District No. 885, 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville, MN, until 2:00 PM, Thursday October 19, 2017 at the office of the Superintendent of Schools, in Albertville, Minnesota, in accordance with the plans and specifications prepared by Architects Rego + Youngquist, Inc. 7601 Wayzata Boulevard, St. Louis Park, Minnesota 55426.

Sealed bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at the time and place. Bids received after 2:00 PM will returned unopened. Faxed bids will not be allowed. Do not submit bids for individual specification sections. Submit bids according to Bid Categories. Do not submit bids or deliver to the Construction Manager, this is not a general contractor job. Bids submitted in person, Via US Mail, Fed-ex, or other couriers that do not reach the District Office by 2:00 PM deadline will not be accepted and will be returned un-opened.

Separate bids will be received on the following divisions of the contract:

Demolition, Concrete Formwork, Concrete Reinforcement, Cast-in-place Concrete, Precast Concrete, Unit Masonry, Cast Stone, Structural Metal, Open Web Joist, Metal decking, Light Gauge Framing, Miscellaneous Metal, Carpentry, Building Insulation, Pre-Finished Architectural Wall Panels, EPDM Membrane Roofing, Sheet Metal Work, Caulking and Sealants, Hollow Metal Door and Frames, Overhead Doors, Coiling Doors, Glass & Glazing, Finished hardware and Weather-Stripping, Gypsum Drywall, Resilient Flooring, Resilient Sheet Flooring, Vinyl Sheet Flooring, Carpets, Acoustical Treatment, Painting, Special Coatings and Toppings, Miscellaneous Specialties, Marker & Tack Boards, Toilet and Bath Accessories, Food Service Equipment, Ice Rink Systems, Elevators, Fire Suppression, Plumbing, HVAC, Integrated Automation, Electrical, Technology, Electric Safety and Security, Excavation, Erosion Control, Asphalt Paving, Exterior Concrete Work, Pavement Markings, Decorative Metal Fence, Segmental Retaining Wall, Irrigation Systems, Seeding, Sodding, Trees and Plants, Water System, Sanitary Sewer System, Storm Sewer System.

Project Name: 2018 St. Michael-Albertville Ice Arena, Albertville, MN

Owner Name: St. Michael-Albertville School District 885

Owner Address: 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville, MN 55301

Bid Date: October 19, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Pre-Bid Meeting: October 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the STMA Ice Arena located at 5898 Lachman Avenue NE, Albertville, MN 55301

Bid Security

Each bidder must accompany his Proposal with a Cashiers Check, Bid Bond, or Certified Check equal to 5% of the amount of any proposal exceeding $ 25,000 payable to the owner as a guarantee of prompt execution of the contract in accordance with the Proposal and Contract documents, and that he will furnish bond acceptable to the Owner covering performance of the contract. Bids under $25,000 will not require a bid security. Bid Security cannot be in the form of a personal or company check.

Insurance Requirements

Please review Section 00 73 00 Supplemental General Conditions – Article 11 for Insurance Requirements. No exceptions will be taken so have your insurance agent review the requirements for coverage before bidding.

Copies of the drawings, Specifications and other Contract Documents are on file at the Architects office and at the following offices:

Document Availability

Bidders may obtain copies of contract documents by contacting Lisa Watnaas, with Breitbach Construction Company to arrange plan distribution from the following location:

Breitbach Construction Company

P.O. Box 78

802 1st Avenue

Elrosa, MN 56325

Phone (320) 697 5525, Fax (320) 697 5559

Plans will be available for prime contractors to obtain on September 29, 2017

Issuance of contract documents does not constitute acceptance or approval of any contract or product.

Prime contractors may obtain electronic documents to download at Breitbach Constructions (BCC) online plan room. Please contact Lisa Watnaas at BCC. Printed documents are available from BCC, upon receipt of a refundable deposit, by check, in the amount of $300.00 and a non-refundable deposit, by cash or check, in the amount of $ 75.00, for each set requested. The $300.00 deposit is refundable upon return of documents, in good condition, to BCCs office within seven days after bidding. Failure to submit bid or to return documents as indicated will result in forfeiture of deposit. Separate checks shall be written for the refundable deposit and non-refundable charge, made payable to Breitbach Construction Company.

Contractors who do not submit bids will receive a refund of one-half of their deposit for plans and specifications that are returned within ten days of bids.

Contractors or suppliers who desire individual plan sheets or specifications may purchase copies at the non-refundable cost of reproduction and delivery.

Pre-Bid meeting

A pre-bid meeting will be held on October 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the STMA Ice Arena located at 5898 Lachman Avenue NE, Albertville, MN 55301

Bid Waiver:

Bids may not be withdrawn thirty days after the scheduled closing time for receiving bids. The independent School district 885, Albertville, Minnesota, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bids.

Deadline for Questions:

All questions related to the bid and or the bid documents to be submitted to Mr. Bob Rego at ARY Architects.

