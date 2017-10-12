Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF CHAMPLIN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

MILL POND SHORELAND AND AQUATIC HABITAT RESTORATION PROJECT

CITY PROJECT NO. 21311

FOR THE CITY OF CHAMPLIN

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Champlin at the office of the City Clerk until 10:00 a.m. local time, Thursday, November 2, 2017, at the City Hall located at 11955 Champlin Drive, Champlin, Minnesota 55316 and will be publicly opened and read at said time and place by representatives of the City of Champlin. Said proposals for the furnishing of all labor and materials for the construction, complete in-place, of the following approximate quantities of construction items:

242,000 CY Lake Excavation and Grading

1900 TON Riprap Class IV (Fieldstone)

2100 TON Random Fieldstone Boulders Class V

7590 LF Toe Rock

The bids must be submitted on the Proposal Forms provided in accordance with the Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications as prepared by WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue North, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, which are on file with the City Engineer of Champlin, 11955 Champlin Drive, Champlin, Minnesota 55316 and may be seen at the office of the Consulting Engineers or at the office of the City Engineer.

Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $40.00 by inputting Quest project #5394751 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information.

An optional paper set of Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications may be obtained from the consulting engineers, WSB & Associates, Inc., 701 Xenia Avenue North, Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416, for a nonrefundable fee of $60.00 per set, check payable to WSB & Associates, Inc.

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids/RFP of the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and filed with the City Clerk of Champlin and accompanied by a cash deposit, cashiers check, or certified check, or bid bond made payable to the City of Champlin for five percent (5%) of the amount bid, to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid be accepted and the bidder fails to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bond.

No bids may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of opening of bids. The City of Champlin reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

DATED: October 3, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

s/s Roberta Colotti

City Clerk

Champlin, MN

Published in

The Press

October 12, 19, 2017

