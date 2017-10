< >

The block truly rocked last Saturday at Riverside Park, Rockford for the second annual Rocktoberfest. What began last year as a benefit show for the Rockford Area Historical Society returned by popular demand with more music and better weather. Here, Kat Perkins brings boss attitude to the Rocktoberfest stage. More glimpses of Rocktoberfest II inside. (Photo courtesy of Crow River Reflections)