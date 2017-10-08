Lady Knights soccer wins 2 of 3

STMA’s Molly Young takes the ball downfield during Saturday’s game against the Crimson. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The Lady Knights won two conference games and lost a nonconference game in the second-to-last week of the regular season.

STMA got a 1-0 win over the Buffalo Bison on Tuesday night. Abby Buckmeier scored the lone goal for the Knights, who picked up their eighth win of the season.

Assistant coach Heidi Leland spoke after the game.

“It was a good win to get us excited to finish up the season in these next five games we have coming in two weeks,” Leland said.

PRINCETON & MAPLE GROVE

The Lady Knights defeated Princeton 2-0 on Thursday night for their ninth win of the year.

STMA finished the week with a 3-0 loss to the Maple Grove Crimson.

STMA’s record stands at 9-3-1 with just three games to go on the season.

The Lady Knights played at Brainerd on Monday night. They hosted Chisago Lakes in their final regular season home game Tuesday night and they finish the regular season on the road at Big Lake Thursday night.