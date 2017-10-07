Sports

Knights soccer wins twice in-conference, loses in nonconference

STMA’s Ellis Rude controls the ball against Maple Grove. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer
The STMA Knights boys’ soccer team’s record stands at 6-6-1, with five of those wins coming against the Mississippi 8 conference, good for second place.

The Knights defeated Buffalo 2-1 on Tuesday and routed Princeton 8-0 on Thursday before falling to non-conference opponent Maple Grove on Saturday.

Tallying 13 shots on goal, STMA came away with a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Bison on Tuesday. Alex Krumenauer and Max Marron scored for the Knights, who picked up a second consecutive conference win.

PRINCETON

The Knights tallied an amazing 28 shots and scored eight goals in an 8-0 rout of the Princeton Tigers Thursday night.

Alex Krumenauer and Tucker Vaughan each scored a pair of goals in the big win. Nicholas Ness, Jude Riley, Max Marron and Evan Kriese also scored in the onslaught. The win was STMA’s fourth in a row against conference opponents, and fourth straight win overall.

MAPLE GROVE

The Knights ended the week with a tough-minded loss to the Maple Grove Crimson.

Though they did not score, the Knights clearly frustrated the Crimson, whose lone goal came on a penalty shot in the first half.

Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said he liked his team’s efforts in the loss.

“I think that’s a testament to us working hard and improving on the defensive end,” Rodriguez said, adding that the team should be proud for holding a team like Maple Grove to scoring only on a penalty kick.

The Knights played Anoka on Monday night. They played Chisago Lakes the next night and finish the regular season Thursday night against Big Lake.