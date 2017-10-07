Knights soccer wins twice in-conference, loses in nonconference

STMA’s Ellis Rude controls the ball against Maple Grove. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The STMA Knights boys’ soccer team’s record stands at 6-6-1, with five of those wins coming against the Mississippi 8 conference, good for second place.

The Knights defeated Buffalo 2-1 on Tuesday and routed Princeton 8-0 on Thursday before falling to non-conference opponent Maple Grove on Saturday.

Tallying 13 shots on goal, STMA came away with a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Bison on Tuesday. Alex Krumenauer and Max Marron scored for the Knights, who picked up a second consecutive conference win.

PRINCETON

The Knights tallied an amazing 28 shots and scored eight goals in an 8-0 rout of the Princeton Tigers Thursday night.

Alex Krumenauer and Tucker Vaughan each scored a pair of goals in the big win. Nicholas Ness, Jude Riley, Max Marron and Evan Kriese also scored in the onslaught. The win was STMA’s fourth in a row against conference opponents, and fourth straight win overall.

MAPLE GROVE

The Knights ended the week with a tough-minded loss to the Maple Grove Crimson.

Though they did not score, the Knights clearly frustrated the Crimson, whose lone goal came on a penalty shot in the first half.

Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said he liked his team’s efforts in the loss.

“I think that’s a testament to us working hard and improving on the defensive end,” Rodriguez said, adding that the team should be proud for holding a team like Maple Grove to scoring only on a penalty kick.

The Knights played Anoka on Monday night. They played Chisago Lakes the next night and finish the regular season Thursday night against Big Lake.