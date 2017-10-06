Lady Knights tennis goes 1-1 in last week

The Knights’ Ruthie Schutz keeps her eye on the ball as it comes to her. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

STMA Lady Knights tennis split its last two matches of the regular season.

The Lady Knights lost 5-2 to the Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets, but the overall match was closer than the final score indicated. Head coach Ryan Antony said that the team lost two matches in the third set.

Alli Hinz (6-3, 6-0) and Brooke Beck (7-6(8-6), 7-5) won their matches to get the points for the Lady Knights.

ROGERS

The Lady Knights finished the regular season with a 5-2 win over the Rogers Royals.

STMA got a sweep in singles play with Hinz (6-3, 7-5), Emma Thole (6-1, 6-0), Beck (6-1, 6-0) and Meadow LaDuke (6-2, 6-1) all getting wins.

The doubles team of Gabby Olsen and Colette (4-6, 6-4, 7-5) got the other point for the Lady Knights.

The Lady Knights finished 5-4 in the Mississippi 8 conference; good for fourth place. STMA’s overall record is currently 8-8.