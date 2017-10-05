Knights suffer double-whammy as they lose Homecoming, Kartes

STMA star Mitchell Kartes runs away from a Totino-Grace tackler early in Friday’s loss. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The STMA Knights football team stood up to the defending Class 6A state champions from Totino-Grace during Friday’s Homecoming game; the final such game to be hosted at STMA Middle School West, but they still suffered a 12-7 loss.

More significant than their first loss in 6A, however, was that the Knights lost difference maker Mitchell Kartes to an injury suffered in the third quarter; later revealed to be an ACL tear and the end of his senior season.

Xavier Thurman electrified a huge Homecoming crowd with a 62-yard return of the opening kickoff, starting the Knights in Eagles territory, but the drive ended at the 29-yard line when STMA came up short on a fourth down attempt.

Defense would rule the start of the game, as both teams punted multiple times. Eventually, the Knights got things going when Desean Phillips caught a pass from Marcus Krupke and ran the Knights close to the red zone. The Knights’ Austin Bucholz wraps up Eagles quarterback Peyton Schuler for a sack. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA got down to the five yard line, but trouble struck when a botched exchange resulted in a fumble recovered by the Eagles at their own 7-yard line. After another defensive stop, both teams continued to trade punts.

Late in the second quarter, with both teams locked in defensively, Krupke threw a pick-six, leading to a 6-0 deficit at halftime.

From there, the Knights continued to struggle, as Kartes fumbled away another STMA possession later on in the game. The turnover would pale in comparison to what happened later in the quarter.

While trying to make a tackle, Kartes took a huge hit and collapsed to the ground. He was eventually able to walk off the field, but his night was over. He would end the game on crutches and find out the injury news the next morning.

As for the Knights, they rallied around their injured star. Ethan Briggs busted a long Kartes-like run and pointed toward him after the play was over. Thurman made a big catch which got the team inside the red zone at the end of the third quarter. STMA’s Marcus Krupke avoids the pressure and looks for the open receiver. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

Krupke found Thurman for a 15-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter and the blocked extra point became a factor when Gavin Wermager made his lone attempt of the evening.

The fired-up Knights defense got two sacks on the next drive, forcing a three-and-out. The next STMA drive would not result in any points, and the Knights gave the ball back to the Eagles.

Totino-Grace went on a drive worthy of the defending state champions, taking the ball 80 yards and scoring the eventual game-winning touchdown with 2:39 left on a run by Charles Kamara. A two-point attempt failed, leaving the score 12-7.

The Knights would have one last chance. During the drive, a prayer of a pass found its mark and got the Knights down to the Eagles’ 31.

The Knights would not be able to convert a fourth down, and the Eagles took over and ran out the clock, handing STMA its first loss in Class 6A.

Before the injury, Kartes led the Knights with 13 rushes for 64 yards. Ethan Briggs finished with 50. Austin Bucholz had two sacks; Matthew Feldick and Ethan Rice each had one.

Head coach Jared Essler said that there were a number of plays the Knights could have made to make a difference in the game.

“When you play good teams, it comes down to one or two plays. Tonight, there’s a lot of things we could have corrected,” Essler said.

The Knights move forward without Kartes and face Anoka on the road on Friday.