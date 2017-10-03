St. Michael reaches settlement with Riverside Church

The city of St. Michael has reached a settlement with Riverside Church regarding the church’s lawsuit against the city.

The dispute began more than two years ago, in March 2015, when Riverside Church sued the city regarding a dispute about the church’s intention to acquire a theater property to expand its operations.

The site was at the current St. Michael Cinema location at the corner of Hwy. 241 and Interstate 94. The building had sat vacant for a few years, and the church bought it hoping to relocate there from Big Lake.

Riverside claimed, in a six-count complaint filed in federal court, that the city had caused it $9.5 million in damages. The church and the city litigated the case.

“Of the church’s six claims for relief, four were dismissed by the court on summary judgment in an order dated Aug. 31, 2016,” the city said in a press release.

In May 2017, following a trial on the two remaining claims, the court denied the church’s claim for defamation against St. Michael, but found that the city was liable for violations of the church’s constitutional right to freedom of speech and assembly.

“The court did not award Riverside all the damages it was seeking and instead ordered the city to pay $1,354,595 to Riverside,” the city said. “Riverside also moved the Court for an award of attorneys’ fees in the amount of $1,213,872.”

On Sept. 15 Riverside filed a Notice of Appeal to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals from the judgment of approximately $1.35 million in its favor. The city did not file an appeal.

On Sept. 26 the City Council considered an offer by Riverside to settle the litigation, which would result in Riverside dismissing its appeal.

The City Council voted to approve a settlement agreement for $2,650,194, which represents the damages awarded by the Court, interest, costs, and discounted attorneys’ fees.

St. Michael said, “The city believes the settlement is in the best interest of the community, given the uncertainty and significant additional cost which would be created by Riverside’s appeal.”

The city said the monetary settlement is paid by both the city’s insurer, the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust (“LMCIT”) and by the city in accordance with the its insurance policy.

The city’s share of the settlement is approximately $1.2 million, which is proposed to initially be paid for by a 2% increase in the property tax levy.