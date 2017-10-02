Shorthanded Rockford volleyball goes 2-4 on the week

By DAVE PEDERSEN

Crow River News Sports

Rockford’s volleyball team was not at full strength when losing four of the six matches played last week.

The team was missing a top defensive specialist in senior Taylor Tody and a top hitter in sophomore Lauren Klaith when playing at last Saturday’s Dassel-Cokato tournament when going 2-2. They were sidelined with injury and illness.

Earlier in the week Rockford lost two hard fought matches to Paynesville and Annandale, both strong programs. The Rockets opened the Paynesville match with a 25-20 victory before losing 25-19, 25-23 and 25-19.

Sophomore Molly Schultz continued to be a leader as a hitter and setter. Against Paynesville she had 10 kills plus 17 set assists, plus had two ace serves and two blocks. Junior Madeline Altman had nine kills. Junior Molly Nooyen added three kills and three ace serves. Senior Maddy Hudlow blocked three shots.

Annandale won the first two games 25-15 and 25-10 before winning 25-21 and losing 25-19. Schultz led with 13 kills, 13 set assists and 19 digs.

Sophomore Sydney Yakesh had 17 set assists, Altman had six kills, Tody handled 40 serve receives, Yakesh provided two ace serves and both Nooyen and senior Ellie Wanous had four kills.

“Both Paynesville and Annandale are strong teams and were a good test for us at this point in the season,” said coach Jen Milton. “While the outcomes were not what we hoped for the girls never gave up. We take these losses as learning opportunities and look forward to a good week ahead of us.”

Milton said her team started slow at the DC tourney. Rockford lost to Watertown Mayer 25-17 and 25-21. Schultz provided five kills and seven set assists.

After losing in two other matches against Rockford this season DeLaSalle won 25-23 and 23-16. Yakesh had five kills and five ace serves. Sam Fitzsimmons provided 13 digs, Altman had four kills and Schultz had seven set assists and four kills.

Rockford finished the tourney on a hot day by defeating Kimball and Eden Valley-Watkins. Yakesh had eight set assists and two ace serves against Kimball. Schultz had nine kills and six set assists and Nooyen added two ace serves.

Rockford plays at home against Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, goes to Watertown-Mayer Tuesday, Oct. 3 and is home against Glencoe-Silver Lake Thursday Oct. 5.