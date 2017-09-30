Senior living community gets key Medina approvals

The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Sept. 19 granted Dean Lunski key city approvals for the Medina Senior Living Community, proposed for a 10.8-acre site located north of Highway 55, west of Mohawk Drive and south of Chippewa Road.

At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.

MEDINA SENIOR LIVING

This was the second time around for the Medina Senior Living proposal.

In August the City Council looked at the proposal and noticed that the senior living building would encroach into buffers for the wetland to the east. The council asked Lunski, to revise the plan to reduce impacts to wetlands. At the same time, on a 3 to 2 vote, the council directed city staff to bring back approval resolutions for the projects.

On Sept. 19, the City Council approved rezoning of the site from Commercial, which does not mention senior living facilities as allowed land uses, to Business, which permits nursing homes, assisted living and independent living facilities. The council also approved the preliminary plat and site plan. The vote was 4 to 1 on all three resolutions, with City Councilor Lorie Cousineau voting no, as she did in August.

City Planning Consultant Nate Sparks described the revised Lunski proposal. The orientation of the senior living building was changed to reduce wetland impacts. The number of living units was reduced from 90 to 83. Fifteen of the units remain as special care/memory care. Seven parking stalls were removed from the plan.

MARX CONSERVATION DESIGN SUBDIVISION

The City Council took a detailed look at the conservation design single-family residential development proposed by Wally and Bridget Marx for property at 2700 to 2900 Parkview Drive. Then, on a 4-1 vote, the council directed city staff to prepare approval resolutions for the Planned Unit Development General Plan and preliminary plat. Mayor Bob Mitchell voted no.

City Planner Dusty Finke described the Marx proposal. The properties are southwest of School Lake and east of the Baker National Golf Course.

Three lots totaling 89.75 acres would be divided into six single-family residential lots. The developer would place 69.61 acres, 11.76 of them build-able, into conservation easements.

The site has a tamarack swamp, a black ash swamp and maple-basswood remnants of Minnesota’s Big Woods. City Councilor Kathleen Martin said the woods contain the most beautiful stand of trees she has seen in this part of Hennepin County. She called the site a “magnificent piece of property, beyond comprehension to me.”

Michael Pressman, of Conservation Solutions, represented the Marxs. He said only four percent of old growth forest remains in Minnesota and only eight sites are publicly accessible. He said the Marx property has three old growth fragments that will have public access.

The conservation design planned unit development ordinance enables the City Council to allow the developer to build an increased number of housing units over the number allowed in traditional zoning. In exchange, the developer must put ecologically significant portions of the property into conservation easements that would preserve their contents in perpetuity. The developer must provide a way for the public to view portions of the natural area.

In the case of the Marx property, the developer will be allowed to build six single-family homes instead of the three allowed in traditional Rural Residential zoning. A trail along the southern edge of the property would be open to the public. No municipal water or sanitary sewers would be allowed in the future, as the Metropolitan Council expands its service area to the west.

“Sewers would devastate this area,” Martin said. “This is a magnificent opportunity to protect Medina.”

A number of residents spoke against a public loop trail proposed for the interior of the site and urged the council to keep the public away from the nearby private horse trail. City Councilors listened and decided to ask the developer to grant the easement for the trail, with the provision that the trail would not be built at this time.

Residents also said the public should not be allowed to park on Parkview Drive in order to access the south trail. They said parking on Parkview would be dangerous. The council then specified that the final approval documents should require parking on the property and not on Parkview Drive.

OTHER

The City Council also:

APPROVED Medina’s preliminary General Fund Budget and property tax levy for 2018. The city must certify these documents to Hennepin County by the end of September.

THANKED the Medina Police and Public Works Department and the Hamel Fire Department for their efforts in dealing with the aftermath of death of Wayzata Police Officer William Matthews in a traffic accident on Highway 12, west of County Road 101.

APPROVED the final plat and development agreement for the second addition of the Reserve of Medina single-family residential development, located east of County Road 116 and South of Hackamore Road. The second addition would contain 44 of the 126 single-family lots shown in the preliminary plat.

PROVIDED FEEDBACK on a concept plan for a planned unit development proposed by Excelsior Group for 37 acres north of Chippewa Road and west of Mohawk Drive. The plan shows 68 residential lots on land zoned as Rural Residential-Urban Reserve.

APPROVED an agreement between Medina and the Hamel Athletic Club for installation of two pitchers’ warm-up areas at the Hamel Legion Park ball fields.

ACCEPTED a $5,920 donation from the Hamel Athletic Club and earmarked the money for the pitchers’ warm-up areas.

ADOPTED the assessment roll for the Deer Hill Preserve subdivision road improvement project.