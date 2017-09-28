Ordinances – CITY OF MEDINA

Public Notice
The city council of the city of Medina has adopted Ordinance No. 617, an ordinance amending the official zoning map to rezone the property being subdivided and developed as the Lunski-Nelson Addition. The ordinance rezones PID #03-118-23-32-0007 to the Business zoning district. The subject property is located north of Highway 55, west of Mohawk Drive, and south of Chippewa Road.
The full text of Ordinance No. 617 is available from the city clerk at Medina city hall during regular business hours.
Attest: Jodi M. Gallup
City Clerk
Published in the
Crow River News
September 28, 2017
736716