Ordinances – CITY OF CHAMPLIN

ORDINANCE NO. 786 HENNEPIN COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

PUBLICATION SUMMARY CENTERPOINT ENERGY GAS FRANCHISE FEE

AN ORDINANCE IMPLEMENTING A GAS ENERGY FRANCHISE FEE ON CENTERPOINT ENERGY MINNESOTA GAS (CENTERPOINT ENERGY), FOR PROVIDING GAS ENERGY SERVICE WITHIN THE CITY OF CHAMPLIN, MINNESOTA

On September 25, 2017, the City of Champlin adopted Ordinance No.786, imposing a franchise fee on Centerpoint Energy Minnesota Gas, (Centerpoint Energy), which provides gas energy services within the City. Pursuant to City Ordinance No. 666, a Franchise Agreement between the City of Champlin and Centerpoint Energy, the City has the right to impose a franchise fee on Centerpoint Energy, in an amount and fee design as set forth by the City Council. The fee shall commence with Centerpoint Energys January 2018 billing month.

Adopted: September 25, 2017

Ryan Karasek, Mayor

Attest:

Roberta Colotti, CMC, City Clerk

The full ordinance shall be posted at the public library and available for inspection during normal business hours at City Hall.

Published in

The Press

September 28, 2017

737002