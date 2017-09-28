Florence “Flori” Scharber (Menart) 66

Florence “Flori” Scharber (Menart)

While surrounded by loved ones, Flori Scharber, 66, of St. Michael passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on September 24, 2017 after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Her devotion to her family and her unshakeable faith in her Lord and Savior supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Flori was born to the late Louis and Catherine Menart in Gilbert, MN on March 22, 1951. She graduated from Gilbert High School in 1969 and went on to study accounting at Mesabi State University.

Flori married her best friend, Peter Gary Scharber, on April 15, 1978. Together they raised five children and a niece and nephew who all loved her dearly. One of the greatest joys and blessings in her life were her grandchildren and she delighted in spending time with them. Flori and Pete worked side-by-side together for 40 years where she served faithfully as vice president of Marksman Metals. Flori cared deeply about each employee of the company and considered them all family.

Flori became a born-again Christian at the age of 40 and it changed her life completely for the next 26 years. She loved Jesus with her whole heart, mind and soul and would share God’s word lovingly when the opportunity presented itself. She immersed herself in scripture through bible studies and formed many relationships with fellow believers as a result. Pete and Flori attended Riverside Church in Monticello and were active in the church ministry. They met countless people who shared their deep faith within the community and became lifelong friends.

Flori loved planting her many flower gardens, crossword puzzles, Scrabble, anitique-ing, decorating her home, traveling to the mountains and annual family vacations. She was a consummate hostess and was always welcoming anyone and everyone into her home, especially to share her delicious pasties and potica.

Flori will leave behind her legacy of faith. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Peter; children Chris Riley (Jim), DeeDee Witthoft (Jay), Kelly Fischer (Dave), Mike Scharber (Paula), Annie Floyd (Ryan), Saylor Hiljus (Nicole) and Tiffany Pittman; grandchildren DJ (Annie), Logan, Preston, Steffan, Danny, Sam, Malia, Marlie, Lainey and Emerson; siblings Helen Stimson, Stephen Menart (Merline), Michael Menart (Rose), MaryAnn Egan (Dave), Marjorie Menart and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Flori’s loving care-givers Marty, Janelle, Aleah and others, as well as the many doctors and nurses at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Visitation Thursday September 28 4-8PM at Peterson Chapel, 300 Main. St. N, St. Michael. Funeral Service Friday September 29 11AM at Riverside Church, 20314 Co Rd 14, Big Lake, with visitation also one hour prior. Lunch and interment to follow service.

Memorials preferred to Riverside Church, Faith Radio or In Touch Ministries.

“Well done, good and faithful servant!” Matthew 25:23

The Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com.