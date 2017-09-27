Former Champlin Park soccer coach will not serve jail time for criminal sexual assault

By Megan Hopps

Former Champlin Park soccer coach Rebecca Lee Noonan, 33, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation in Anoka County District Court after being charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a 13-year-old Ramsey boy. Rebecca Noonan

Noonan was charged with two counts criminal sexual conduct — of the fourth and fifth degrees — however, as part of her plea deal, one of those charges was dropped. For the remaining charge she was sentenced to a stay of adjudication. This means, should she complete the terms of her plea deal, she will not have to register as a sex offender, nor will she serve additional jail time and her case will be dismissed.

Noonan plead guilty to an amended charge of criminal sexual assault in the fourth degree in February of this year.

She entered into a Norgaard plea agreement, meaning she understands there is enough evidence to convict her of a crime, but stipulates that she does not recall the details of her case due to intoxication or amnesia.

According to Noonan’s case file, she agreed to no alcohol use, no drug use unless prescribed by a doctor, random drug and alcohol testing, no contact with the victim, therapy sessions, follow all state and federal laws, no use of firearms and several others.

According to the criminal complaint issued by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, Noonan was charged July 14, 2015, with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree involving a child and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving non-consensual sexual contact in connection with the case.

According to the complaint, in the summer of 2014 when the victim’s mother was away, Noonan, a family friend, allegedly entered the male victim’s room, undressed and got into his bed where they engaged in intercourse for several minutes. Afterwards, Noonan told the boy not to tell anyone of their encounter because “she would go to jail for a lengthy period of time.” He later told his siblings about the encounter and asked that they not share the information, according to the complaint. Upon investigation, the juvenile’s siblings confirmed that he had told them of the incident and the boy’s mother confirmed that the boy had been alone at that time.

“It is a more unusual case in that the defendant is an adult woman and the victim is a juvenile boy; the overwhelming majority are the other way around,” said Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo. “It’s a situation that we take very seriously.”

At the time of the charges, the Anoka-Hennepin School District also launched an internal investigation. Jim Skelly, Director of Communication for the Anoka-Hennepin School District said Noonan has been with the school district since 2007. Since the time of her charges, Noonan was not able to coach the Champlin Park girls soccer team. Calen Nimmer took over as head coach in August of 2015.

