Supt. of Osseo Area Schools, Kate Maguire, announces intent to retire

Kate Maguire, superintendent of Osseo Area Schools, has announced her intent to retire at the end of the current school year.

Her last day will be June 30, 2018.

Maguire has spent 33 years with the district and began as superintendent in 2010. During her career, she also served as a teacher, principal, director of human resources, director of curriculum and assistant superintendent. (SUN POST file PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Kate Maguire, right, superintendent of Osseo Area Schools, and Board Chair Robert Gerhart, left, speak at an Osseo Area School Board work session. Maguire has announced her intent to retire at the end of the current school year.

“My decision follows months of thoughtful consideration,” Maguire said in a statement from the district. “District 279 is my home. I live in our community. My children went to our schools. I have enormous respect and admiration for the work that our dedicated employees do every single day to serve students.

“I often say that there is no other staff in the state of Minnesota with whom I’d rather work to tackle challenges and work toward improved academic outcomes for our students,” she added.

“The school board’s confidence in and our relationship with Dr. Maguire is as strong as it has ever been,” Board Chair Robert Gerhart said. “We are grateful for the leadership she has provided, and we look forward to this year of working together while we seek a worthy successor.”

The board will receive Maguire’s notice of retirement at the Oct. 24 school board meeting.

“Our school board members fully respect and support her personal decision to retire at the end of the school year. By announcing her intention this early in the school year, she has given us the gift of time to plan a thoughtful and effective approach to hiring her successor,” Gerhart said. Supt. Kate Maguire

In her seven years as superintendent, Maguire oversaw significant changes to the district. During this time, the district levied its first technology levy and increased the use of digital learning tools, new grade spans were implemented, all-day kindergarten and voluntary pre-kindergarten were implemented, and the district passed its first racial equity policy and broadly focused on equitable student achievement for all students. A standards-based instructional, grading and reporting approach was also adopted by the district under Maguire.

In 2014, Maguire was named Minnesota Superintendent of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.

Following the announcement, the board will begin to define the process for identifying a successor.

