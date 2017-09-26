St. Michael to obtain quotes for downtown parking project

By Aaron Brom

The St. Michael City Council moved forward with plans for an expanded/improved Downtown Southwest parking lot.

The council was also updated regarding the public works department’s cold storage facility construction, and heard from STMA Youth Lacrosse about space needs.

PARKING LOT

Community Development Director Mark Weigle presented the council with a concept design for the parking lot south of Central Avenue (Hwy. 241/County Rd. 35) on the west side of Main Street (County Rd. 19) by the Main Street Farmer restaurant.

He said staff has been working on design and project estimates with in-house staff.

The project is estimated to cost $98,000 for grading and paving, and public works staff is planning to complete the water line extension, clear and grub the site, and complete landscaping.

Weigle and the council discussed timing to have the project completed this year, and it was stated there is an anticipated new use in the remaining portion of the building behind Main Street Farmer that is proposing to open in spring and will require additional parking.

The council’s consensus was to move forward with soliciting quotes for the grading and paving of the parking lot, which will be considered for approval at a future council meeting.

COLD STORAGE

In other news, City Administrator Steve Bot, updated the council regarding the cold storage facility planned near the Crow River at the public works site.

He said public works plans to do most of the project in-house, including pond grading and storm water relocation, depending on weather and the type of winter this year.

In considering quotes for a fabric hoop salt shed, Bot said staff feels a more permanent structure with concrete walls and a metal roof could be built for about the same cost, would be better quality and match the existing building.

Bot presented the council with a proposal to have the project architect design the building and then either public works will construct it if there is time this year, it will be included with the bid for the main building next year.

The council ended up authorizing architects to complete the structural and architectural design for the salt shed at a cost of $9,800, plus reimbursable expenses.

Lastly, Bot said staff is reviewing proposals for a construction manager and is anticipated to make a recommendation for approval at the Sept. 26 meeting.

In other action, the council:

HEARD an update from Heather Landon, acting president for STMA Youth Lacrosse. Landon expects the need for more fields due to growth in the sport. Mayor Kevin Kasel recommended Landon meet with the school district and ask about using the former football stadium at Middle School West since football is being moved to the high school.