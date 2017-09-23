Swanson wins two cross country invites

By Dave Pedersen

Crow River News Sports

Junior Jessica Swanson from the area’s home school cooperative cross country team won both of her big meets in September.

Last week Swanson finished first at the 24-team Mora Invitational representing the Northwest Nighthawks at the site of the section meet. Earlier in the month Swanson captured first at the Rockford Invitational. Luke Swanson was fourth in the boys race as an eighth-grader at Rockford.

This is the third season of varsity competition for the program that became the first home school program to be represented at a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned tournament.

Team captains are Phillip Kippley, Naomi Brenden and Sienna Chernyavsky. Coaches include Kirk Swanson, John Kippley, Jennifer Swanson and Cristine Nielsen.

The boys roster has grown this year to 16 runners. The girls are about the same size as last year at nine runners.

Erika Swanson has qualified for two state high school meets and sophomore Jerilynn Simmer has gone to state once.

Upcoming meets include at Rocori Sept. 21 and at Dassel-Cokato Sept. 26.

ROCKFORD CROSS COUNTRY

Rockford eighth-grader Ava Cusciotta continued to finish near the top of cross country meets in her first varsity season.

Last week she was first overall at the three-team Delano Invitational that was shortened due to the heat. Ellie Sather finished third.

Cusciotta placed third in the 24-team Mora Invitational earlier in the week. Rockford’s girls paced third and the boys eighth despite not having their normal lineups. Nels Trandahl was seventh overall for the boys and Sather was 13th for the girls.

The teams will enter the Milaca Mega Meet, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 and at the Dassel-Cokato Invite, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.