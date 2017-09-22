Paynesville avenges Rockford football victories

By Dave Pedersen

Crow River News Sports

Having been defeated by Rockford the past two seasons, Paynesville took out some revenge in a 54-0 shutout football victory Friday.

The Rockets were in the first two games of the season from start to finish despite losing both games.

“This game was completely different,” said coach Dan Houghton. “We were not disciplined defensively or offensively. In the second half we started playing better on both sides of the ball, but the lead was too great.”

The first play of the game the Bulldogs found their running back open down the field for a 50-yard touchdown catch. At the end of the first quarter Rockford was down 22-0 and the lead was extended to 30-0 at the half.

Defensively, defensive end Neil Weis led with eight tackles. Linebacker Drew Rozanski and defensive back Austin Schloeder each had seven tackles, while defensive end Kyle Calder had six.

Offensively, quarterback Andrew Engebretson completed 7 of 18 passes for 63 yards and three interceptions. Jake Andrew had one completion for 15 yards and one interception.

Running back Stone Fritz rushed the ball 13 times for 24 yards. Hawkin Petron had five carries for 16 yards and Connor Abbott gained 13 yards on four carries. Nick Manthana had four catches for 39 yards. Both Todd Traen and Calder had one catch for 15 yards and Zach Roehl caught one pass for eight yards.

“We were outplayed by Paynesville early in the game and big plays were the difference,” adds Houghton. “Offensively, we moved the ball but would have a penalty that would kill the drive. We need to start doing the little things right on offense and defense. When that happens we will see the results on the scoreboard.”

The Rockets play host to Eden Valley-Watkins for homecoming, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Last year EVW pulled out a 21-14 victory and would go on to place second at the state tournament. EVW is 2-1 this year while Rockford slipped to 0-3.