Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 3, 2017 through Sept. 9, 2017. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Sept. 3

12000 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of an iPhone stolen from a locker room at a business. Case pending for identity of suspect.

12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd . — There was a report of three suspects taking a large amount of items and leaving a business without paying. Officers did not locate suspects.

16500 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of suspects pushing two carts full of items out of a business without paying for them. Case under investigation.

18000 block of 83rd Ave. — There was a report of an unknown person knocking on homeowner’s door in the late evening hours, then walked away. Officer’s located party. Jason Abbott, 39, of Mound was cited for violating probation conditions.

Monday, Sept. 4

I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a vehicle hitting a median and construction cones in area. Officer’s located vehicle, driver arrested for DWI.

13300 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report that a suspect filled vehicle with gas, then drove off without paying. Officers attempted to identify driver by vehicle registration, unsuccessful at this time.

15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a stolen credit card used at Maple Grove business for large amount. Case under investigation.

Philip Tweh, 39, of Otsego was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal and fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08.

David Palmer, 32, of Mounds View was cited for domestic assault on the 10200 block of Orleans Lane N.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

17700 block of 68th Place — A party reported going outside residence early morning hours, saw a tall male wearing dark clothing in area, who left when they saw resident. Officers checked area, unable to locate anyone.

8900 block of Rosewood Lane — There was a report that suspects entered garage and went through vehicles inside, nothing found taken at this time. Officers completed neighborhood canvass, looking for possible witnesses.

6700 block of Everest Lane — There was a report of fire hydrant sheared off at the base, but no water leaking. A tire impression of possible truck, no suspects at this time.

9100 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of all three unlocked vehicles in driveway had been gone through and items taken. Evidence left by possible suspect.

Jacob Anderson, 28, of Maple Grove was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, driving after suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia at 101st Ave. N. and Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

8500 block of Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of a vehicle parked overnight in parking lot had catalytic converter taken. No suspects at this time.

8600 Quinwood Lane — There was a report of suspect entering occupied residence through unlocked service door, taking items, then left through patio door. No suspects at this time.

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an unconscious person. Possible overdose. Officers and paramedics rendered aid and used Narcan. The party revived and transported to hospital.

Thursday, Sept. 7

I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer stopped vehicle for lane change violation. Brooke Seekins, 32, of Minneapolis was cited for fifth degree possession of heroin, driving after suspension, uninsured vehicle and fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.

Fish Lake Road & I-494 — An officer stopped vehicle for expired tabs. James Gillman, 20, of Otsego was cited for fifth degree possession and expired vehicle tabs.

Friday, Sept. 8

13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of four rims from a vehicle were stolen. No suspects at this time.

15000 block of 76th Place — There was a report of a lawn mower stolen out from a backyard of residence. No suspects at this time.

Douglas Olson, 56, of Minneapolis was cited for disorderly conduct, interfering with a 911 call and domestic assault on the 12700 block of Bass Lake Road.

Mariah Hanson, 19, of Lino Lakes was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Willard Malebear, 31, of Minneapolis was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, driving after suspension, possessing/receiving stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Saturday, Sept. 9

13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a person concealing multiple items in backpack and leaving business without paying. Officers located party. Tyree Beecham, 23, of Brooklyn Center was cited for shoplifting, obstructing the legal process, domestic abuse, possess open bottle in a vehicle and possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana.

12200 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a party concealing items and leaving a business without paying. Officers made contact with suspect. Oksana Shirokova, 48, of Maple Grove was cited for shoplifting.

County Road 30 & Lawndale Lane — Officers noticed what appeared to be an accident, but was a vehicle fire. Fire department arrived and put out fire. Vehicle was towed away.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of several juveniles inside a business disrupting other guests. Officers made contact and they were arrested for fleeing and issued trespass notices from the business.

Souktaseum Vongsaphay, 30, of Brooklyn Center was cited for warrant arrest and giving a peace officer a false name on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane N.

Richard Crane, 37, of Elk River was cited for domestic assault on the 11000 block of 93rd Ave. N.

Other

During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.