Maple Grove Fire

The following incidents were reported during August:

6259 Merrimac Lane N. — There was a report of a service call Aug. 1.

16777 78th Ave. N. — An odor of smell of gas was reported Aug. 1.

7741 Fountain Lane N. — There was a report of a medical EMS assist Aug. 1.

13883 54th Ave. in Plymouth — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 2.

12575 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a bomb scare, but no bomb Aug. 3.

Eastbound I-694 & southbound I-494 — The department responded to a camper or recreational vehicle fire Aug. 3.

13704 83rd Way N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 3.

5427 53rd Ave. N. in Crystal — The department was on cover assignment, standby Aug. 4.

8121 Evergreen Lane N. — A smell of gas was reported Aug. 5.

11201 96th Ave. N. — There was a report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem Aug. 5.

7821 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a defective elevator, no occupants Aug. 5.

9530 Black Oaks Lane N. — Steam or other gas mistaken for smoke Aug. 6.

6482 Lancaster Lane N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Aug. 6.

6401 Polaris Lane N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Aug. 6.

9830 65th Ave. N. — An odor of smell of gas was reported Aug. 8.

17764 62nd Court — There was a report of an overheated motor Aug. 8.

8200 Main St. N. — There was a report of burnt food Aug. 8.

22101 Industrial Blvd. in Rogers — The department was on cover assignment, standby Aug. 8.

11819 86th Ave. N. — An authorized controlled burning was reported Aug. 10.

6234 Zinnia Lane N. — An unauthorized burning without a permit was reported Aug. 10.

11866 84th Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 10.

Weaver Lake Road N. & Zachary Lane — An authorized controlled burning was reported Aug. 10.

14702 95th Ave. N. — There was a report of a medical EMS assist Aug. 11.

9328 Trenton Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire Aug. 12.

6385 Pineview Lane N. — The department responded to a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) Aug. 14.

9800 69th Ave. N. — There was a report of smoke or odor removal Aug. 15.

8450 Revere Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak Aug. 16.

14391 92nd Ave. N. — There was report of a permit holder not following guidelines Aug. 17.

9840 Arrowwood Lane N. — An unauthorized burning it was reported Aug. 19.

15024 Territorial Road — There was a report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill Aug. 21.

6808 East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of burnt food Aug. 21.

11970 101st Ave. N. — The department was dispatched and canceled en route Aug. 24.

13737 90th Ave. N. — An unauthorized burning it was reported Aug. 24.

8995 Sycamore Lane N. — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Aug. 26.

8100 Main St. N. — The department removed of victim(s) from stalled elevator Aug. 27.

9450 Orleans Lane N. — There was a report of a power line down Aug. 27.

13380 Grove Drive — There was a report of burnt food Aug. 29.

6632 Annapolis Lane N. — There was a report of a special outside fire Aug. 29.

11400 73rd Ave. N. — There was a report of a medical EMS assist Aug. 30.

16268 70th Place N. — There was a report of burnt food Aug. 30.

8349 Yuma Way N. — The department responded to a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) Aug. 31.