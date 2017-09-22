Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred during the weeks of Aug. 23 to Sept. 5.
Aug. 23
l09th Avenue and Brittany Drive: Curfew — two juveniles cited
8600 block of 114th Avenue: Shoplifting — no arrest
Highway 169 and l17th Avenue: Drugs — adult cited
Aug. 24
11900 block Champlin Drive: Hit and run — property damage traffic accident
11500 block of Preserve Lane: Terroristic threats — no arrest
Aug. 25
10900 block of River Pines Drive: DWI — adult arrest
Aug. 26
9400 block of Parkside Court: Property damage — vehicle
Aug. 28
10900 block of Fox Hollow Lane: False name/info — adult arrest
11800 block Emery Village Drive: Property damage — vehicle
8400 block of Emery Parkway: Assault — no arrest
11600 block of Theatre Drive: Check — fraud
6000 block of 117th Avenue: Theft — license plates
Aug. 29
12000 block of Champlin Drive: Obstruction -— adult arrest
11300 block of Preserve Lane: Fraud — credit card
12100 block of Champlin Drive: Theft shoplifting — adult cited
11600 block of Jersey Avenue: Fraud — scam
11200 block of Xylon Avenue: Identity theft
Aug. 30
11900 block of Champlin Drive: Hit and run — property damage traffic accident
11100 block of Douglas Drive: Forgery/counterfeit — currency
Aug. 31
12100 block of Mississippi Drive: Theft — mail
Highway 169 and West River Road: Property damage — traffic accident
8900 block of 109th Avenue: Property damage — vehicle
7200 block of 117th Avenue: Assault — three juveniles arrested
13400 block of Yorktown Lane: Property damage — vehicle
Sept. 1
100 block of Miller Road: Assault — no arrest
9900 block of 129th Lane: Assault — no arrest
Douglas Drive and 117th Avenue: Personal injury — traffic accident
Sept. 2
30 block of Dean Avenue: Theft — mail
200 block of Dayton Road: Theft — tools
7800 block of 114th Avenue: Property damage — mailbox
11000 block of Utah Avenue: Burglary — electronics
Sept. 3
Highway 169 and l09th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest
Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
11600 block of Theatre Drive: Theft — miscellaneous
12000 block of Nevada Court: Disorderly — adult cited
Sept. 4
7200 block of l17th Avenue: Curfew — Five juveniles cited
Highway 169 and l14th Avenue: Drugs — adult cited
10200 block of Goose Lake Parkway: Curfew — Three juveniles cited
Sept. 5
Elm Creek Parkway and Hidden Oaks Lane: DWI — adult arrest
6100 block of 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
11100 block of Douglas Drive: Theft no pay — gasoline
11600 block of Zane Circle: Property damage — sign
11400 block of Marketplace Drive: Disorderly — no arrest
West River Road and Winnetka Avenue: Drugs — adult arrest
Champlin officers also responded to three verbal disputes, 27 suspicious activities, 18 residential/business alarms, 38 medical/welfare calls, seven loud music/noise complaints, 12 traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints and four juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 191 traffic citations.