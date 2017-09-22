Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred during the weeks of Aug. 23 to Sept. 5.

Aug. 23

l09th Avenue and Brittany Drive: Curfew — two juveniles cited

8600 block of 114th Avenue: Shoplifting — no arrest

Highway 169 and l17th Avenue: Drugs — adult cited

Aug. 24

11900 block Champlin Drive: Hit and run — property damage traffic accident

11500 block of Preserve Lane: Terroristic threats — no arrest

Aug. 25

10900 block of River Pines Drive: DWI — adult arrest

Aug. 26

9400 block of Parkside Court: Property damage — vehicle

Aug. 28

10900 block of Fox Hollow Lane: False name/info — adult arrest

11800 block Emery Village Drive: Property damage — vehicle

8400 block of Emery Parkway: Assault — no arrest

11600 block of Theatre Drive: Check — fraud

6000 block of 117th Avenue: Theft — license plates

Aug. 29

12000 block of Champlin Drive: Obstruction -— adult arrest

11300 block of Preserve Lane: Fraud — credit card

12100 block of Champlin Drive: Theft shoplifting — adult cited

11600 block of Jersey Avenue: Fraud — scam

11200 block of Xylon Avenue: Identity theft

Aug. 30

11900 block of Champlin Drive: Hit and run — property damage traffic accident

11100 block of Douglas Drive: Forgery/counterfeit — currency

Aug. 31

12100 block of Mississippi Drive: Theft — mail

Highway 169 and West River Road: Property damage — traffic accident

8900 block of 109th Avenue: Property damage — vehicle

7200 block of 117th Avenue: Assault — three juveniles arrested

13400 block of Yorktown Lane: Property damage — vehicle

Sept. 1

100 block of Miller Road: Assault — no arrest

9900 block of 129th Lane: Assault — no arrest

Douglas Drive and 117th Avenue: Personal injury — traffic accident

Sept. 2

30 block of Dean Avenue: Theft — mail

200 block of Dayton Road: Theft — tools

7800 block of 114th Avenue: Property damage — mailbox

11000 block of Utah Avenue: Burglary — electronics

Sept. 3

Highway 169 and l09th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest

Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

11600 block of Theatre Drive: Theft — miscellaneous

12000 block of Nevada Court: Disorderly — adult cited

Sept. 4

7200 block of l17th Avenue: Curfew — Five juveniles cited

Highway 169 and l14th Avenue: Drugs — adult cited

10200 block of Goose Lake Parkway: Curfew — Three juveniles cited

Sept. 5

Elm Creek Parkway and Hidden Oaks Lane: DWI — adult arrest

6100 block of 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

11100 block of Douglas Drive: Theft no pay — gasoline

11600 block of Zane Circle: Property damage — sign

11400 block of Marketplace Drive: Disorderly — no arrest

West River Road and Winnetka Avenue: Drugs — adult arrest

Champlin officers also responded to three verbal disputes, 27 suspicious activities, 18 residential/business alarms, 38 medical/welfare calls, seven loud music/noise complaints, 12 traffic complaints, 19 animal complaints and four juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 191 traffic citations.