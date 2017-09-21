Osseo runners battle warm weather in practice, meet

By Eli Hoff

Spurred by a stretch of summer-like weather, the Osseo cross country team’s season started to heat up last week. Runners battled with high temperatures through two difficult workouts and a meet.

One of those workouts was Tuesday’s chase workout, which is a competition between groups of mixed ages and levels that requires runners to race around a circle and pass others — without being passed themselves. On Thursday, the team headed to Anoka High School to participate in the Rum River Invitational.

Races weren’t exactly pretty, with the heat slowing down times across the board. The boys’ team finished in 11th out of 18 teams, averaging a time of 19:27 for 5,000 meters. The girls’ squad came in 7th place out of 16 teams with an average time of 23:20.

Though Osseo’s top runners landed firmly in the middle of the pack, the team’s more inexperienced runners had a strong showing in the C race, a shorter 3,500 meter course. Connor Maloney (senior), Brendan Collins (seventh), Jason Phonephalkdy (freshman), Omar Lopez (sophomore), and Luke Wallin (eighth) led the boys to a second-place finish.

It was a third-place score for the C race girls, with Jazmyn Christen (eighth), Maria Hoff (seventh), Grace Poppe (sophomore), Emma Houfek (seventh), and Cassidy Enos (eighth) providing the points.

The Orioles will compete in the Milaca Mega Meet Saturday, Sept. 23. The meet is the country’s largest high school cross country meet. Details can be found at osseocrosscountry.com.

