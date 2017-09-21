Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. MICHAEL WRIGHT COUNTY

MINNESOTA

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Michael Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as time permits, at the St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, to consider amendments to City Ordinances; including, but not limited to fire protection and emergency response fees, parking of commercial vehicles, shrubs in right-of-way, establishing new easements when lots are combined or lot lines adjusted, amending the definition of an agricultural building and adding irregular shaped lot, adding language to clarify accessory buildings are not permitted in a drainage and utility easement, reorganization of the off-street parking and driveway section, revising the percent of impervious surface allowed in a front yard of a residential lot, requiring driveway areas leading to an off-street parking area to be surfaced, revising the parking requirements for medical and dental facilities, adding indoor motor vehicle sales as a permitted use in the Industrial Zoning District, adding regulations for mini-storage facilities located on properties identified in the state highway standards section, adding minimum required lot depth, minimum floor area and unit width in the Agricultural Zoning District, adding minimum lot depth in the residential zoning district and a diagram of an irregular shaped lot, revising language for averaging of wetland buffer strips, amending structure setbacks on sewered lots classified as river or stream, adding a definition and regulations for sandwich board and campaign signs, permitting one commercial sign on agricultural zoned property, amending the size and height allowed for monument signs located in Public and Institutional Zoning Districts, revising temporary sign permit regulations and adding design standards for temporary signs.

The proposed amendments are available for review at City Hall during regular working hours. Anyone so desiring to be heard regarding the proposed amendments will be heard at this meeting. Written comments should be received no later than 4:30 p.m., October 4, 2017, at St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, St. Michael, MN 55376. For additional information, contact Marc Weigle, Community Development Director at 763-416-7932.

September 21, 2017

