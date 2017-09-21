Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CORCORAN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Preliminary Plat, Variance, and Final Plat for Hales Corner 2nd Addition

Notice is hereby given that the Corcoran Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at City Hall, 8200 County Road 116, on October 5, 2017 at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a request by Kenny Doboszenski for approval of a Preliminary Plat, Variance, and Final Plat to re-plat Lot 1 Hales Corner from a 2.376 acre lot to 2.745 acres and Lot 2 Hales Corner from a 5.422 acre lot to 5.053 acres on property located at 6450 and 6470 Pioneer Trail (PIDs 32-119-23-32-0012 and 0013). The Variance request is for the proposed lot sizes where 20 acres is required. Full legal description is available upon request at Corcoran City Hall.

All persons wishing to speak on this item will be heard. Comments may be submitted in writing prior to the meeting.

Michael Pritchard,

Code Compliance Official

Dated: September 21, 2017

Posted at the Corcoran City Office

Mailed Notice to Affected Property Owners

Published in the

Crow River News

September 21, 2017

