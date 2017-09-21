Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CHAMPLIN, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS

FOR 2017 STREET IMPROVEMENTS,

IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NO. 21603

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Champlin City Council will meet at the Municipal Center located at 11955 Champlin Drive, on the 10th day of October, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. for a Public Hearing relative to the proposed assessment for street rehabilitation within Mississippi Shores Addition, Sunny Banks Farm Addition, Auditors Subdivision No. 015, and Muriel Acres area to be completed. These streets include:

Mississippi Shores Addition

River Shores Lane

122nd Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue

Nevada Circle

Maryland Circle

Louisiana Avenue

Sunny Banks Farm, Auditors Subdivision No. 015, and Muriel Acres

Bradford Avenue

Mississippi Drive

Pribble Street

Service Road to West River Road,

Hennepin Landing

Sherwood Street

The areas to be assessed for said improvements pursuant to Minnesota State Statutes, Sections 429.011 to 429.111, are as follows:

Mississippi Shores Addition, Sunny Banks Farm Addition, Auditors Subdivision No. 015, and Muriel Acres located within the south 1/2 of Section 19, the north 1/2 of Section 29, and the north 1/2 of Section 30, Township 120, Range 21, City of Champlin, Hennepin County, Minnesota:

Assessment is proposed to be payable in equal principal installments extending over a period of 20 years. The first of the installments to be payable on or before the first Monday in January, 2018, and will bear interest at the rate of 5.5 % per annum from the date of the adoption of the assessment resolution. To the first installment shall be added interest on the entire assessment from the date of the assessment resolution until December 31, 2017. To each subsequent installment when due shall be added interest for one year on all unpaid installments.

You may at any time prior to certification of the assessment to the county auditor, November 21, 2017, pay either a portion or the entire assessment on your property, with interest accrued to the date of payment, to the City Clerk. No interest shall be charged if the entire assessment is paid within 30 days from the adoption of this assessment. You may at any time thereafter, pay to the City Clerk the entire amount of the assessment remaining unpaid, with interest accrued to December 31 of the year in which such payment is made. Such payment must be made before November 15 or interest will be charged through December 31 of the succeeding year. If you decide not to prepay the assessment before the date given above, the rate of interest that will apply is 5.5 % per year.

The City has a Deferred Assessment Program for the elderly and the handicapped. Under this program, elderly and handicapped people who qualify may have their assessments deferred according to Minnesota State Statutes 435.193 and 435.195. Qualification requirements for participating in the Senior Citizen and Handicapped Deferred Assessment Program can be provided by calling City Hall, (763) 421-1955. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is then terminated for any reason provided in the statute, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due.

The proposed assessment roll is now on file for public inspection with the City Clerk. The total amount of the project is $3,497,310; $837,126 is proposed to be assessed. Written or oral objections will be considered at the public hearing. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a signed, written objection by the property owner is filed with the City Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The Council may upon such notice consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners as it deems advisable.

An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or Clerk of the City within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or Clerk.

All interested parties will have the opportunity to be heard at said public hearing.

Roberta Colotti, City Clerk

Published in

The Press

September 21, 28, 2017

733325

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/733325-1.pdf