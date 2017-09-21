Maple Grove extends liquor sale hours for Super Bowl

The Maple Grove City Council approved extending intoxicating liquor sale hours during the Super Bowl weekend during its Monday, Sept. 18, meeting.

The council also discussed city staff look into amending the city code’s front yard setbacks regarding front porches.

EXTENDED BAR HOURS

The council considered extending the bar hours during the Super Bowl weekend, Feb. 2 to Feb. 5.

Back at the council’s Sept. 5 workshop, city staff discussed the fact that the legislature passed a special law allowing establishments serving liquor, wine and beer to stay open until 4 a.m. during Feb. 2 to 5.

According to city staff, businesses must first be issued a special 4 a.m. license by the city prior to participating in the extended hours.

Councilor Karen Jaeger said she personally did not feel the city needed to be selling alcohol at 4 a.m. “We already have 2 a.m. as our hours of alcohol consumption and I think the police department already has enough to do with our DWIs and things that are going on,” she added.

Councilor Phil Leith responded saying that Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs businesses were going to be selling alcohol until 4 a.m. “It doesn’t mean you have to do it,” he said of the businesses. “It’s up to the individual establishments if they want to do it.”

City Administrator Heidi Nelson said this extension allows current liquor license holders to make an application for the limited period of time.

Mayor Mark Steffenson said he also did not see a problem with the limited extension of hours. Jaeger said she did not feel it was necessary.

The council approved 3 to 1 the ordinance extending bar hours and allow the service of intoxicating liquor until 4 a.m. during the Super Bowl (beginning Feb. 2 and ending at 4 a.m. on Feb. 5). Councilor Jaeger voted against.

Staff will mail letters 4 a.m. license applications to on-sale businesses. The application fees are $100.

FRONT YARD SETBACKS

Also during the meeting, City Planner Peter Vickerman presented the council with the idea of amending the zoning code to allow front porches city-wide.

Vickerman said in reviewing a request by a resident to add a covered porch to the front of their house, city staff suggested it might be desirable to amend the city code to allow covered porches to extend the front yard setback up to six feet.

Current city code allows covered porches to extend up to three feet and 25 percent of the width of the house. Code also allows uncovered porches (decks) to extend six feet.

Some newer developments — Four Seasons at Rush Creek and HighGrove — have been approved with reduce setbacks in the front for front porches. A change in code would keep the city up with recent trends of homeowners wanting front porches.

The Maple Grove Planning Commission noted that the amendment should specify that porches on the front would be open and not enclosed like a three-season or screened porch.

Councilor Kristy Barnett asked how often the city gets requests for front porches. Vickerman said, “It is something we see often, but once people hear they can’t do it, they abandon their plans.”

The council approved directing staff to prepare a zoning ordinance text amendment amending the city code regarding setbacks as proposed.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

APPROVED the on-sale intoxicating liquor/Sunday sale license for Ten Sushi Japanese Bistro, 16362 County Road 30, subject to compliance with liquor licensing requirements in the city code with said license to expire June 30, 2018.

ORDERED the Hindu Society Staff Housing Area Street and Utility Project, approving plans and authorizing advertisement for bids.

AWARDED prizes to the winners of the 2017 Maple Grove Moments Photography Contest.

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress