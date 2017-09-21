Crimson harriers compete at Metro Invitational

Maple Grove placed fifth out of six teams in both the boys’ and girls’ race at the Metro Invitational in Eden Prairie Saturday, Sept. 16.

In honor of their teammate Sawyer French, who is recovering from a stroke, the Crimson wore bandanas with Sawyer’s name on them and ran with black lettering “Sawyer Strong” written down their arms.

Results from the meet are:

Girls — Gabrielle Bolcer (22nd- 20:23), Lindsey Young (26th-20:44), Riley Allison (29th-20:55), Avery Erickson (30th- 20:57), Ava LeNeu (32nd-21:01), Norah Trost (33rd – 21:05), Lauren Tillman (39th – 21:58)

Boys — Blake Iverson (fourth – 16:17), CJ Young (14th – 17:01), Patrick McLean (20th – 17:20), Charles Caven (21st – 17:20), Mike Ward (29th – 17:33), Juma Nyabwari (32nd – 17:48), Max Kivi (34th – 17:50)