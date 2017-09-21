Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 885

BIDS FOR FARM RENTAL OF ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPERTY

The St. Michael-Albertville School District # 0885 will receive bids at the District Office, Middle School West, 11343 50th Street NE, Albertville, Minnesota until 12:00 noon, Friday, October 13, 2017, for the farming of District owned property for a three (3) year contract period. The property consists of approximately 92 tillable acres, located on 45th Street NE (County Highway 119) west of Jamison Avenue NE (Parcel ID# 114500103200) and approximately 7 tillable acres, located on the corner of Jason Avenue NE (County Highway 18) and Jamison Avenue NE (Parcel ID# 114310000010). Bids shall be directed to securely sealed and received at the District Office prior to the bid deadline.

Information, quote form, and specifications are available at the District Office.

The School Board reserves the right to reject all quotes.

