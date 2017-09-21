Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the City of Maple Grove, Minnesota, at the Government Center located at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway until 11 A.M., CDT, on Monday, October 9, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor, materials, and all else necessary for the following:

Hindu Society Staff Housing Area Street and Utility Project

City Project No. 17-17

In general, Work consists of the following approximate quantities:

1600 LF 12 Sanitary Sewer 10-30 Deep

Together with traffic control, structures, fittings, services, erosion control, restoration, and related appurtenances.

Complete digital Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com for $20 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc #5371585 on the websites Project Search page. Paper Bidding Documents may also be viewed at Stantec, 2335 Highway 36 West, St. Paul, MN 55113, (651) 636-4600.

Direct inquiries to the Project Manager, Tyler McLeete, at (651) 967-4648.

Each Bid, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders, shall be accompanied by a Bidders Bond naming the City of Maple Grove as oblige, certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Maple Grove or a cash deposit equal to at least 5 percent of the amount of the Bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the Bidder fails to enter into a Contract.

The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the 3 lowest Bidders for a period not to exceed 30 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.

Ken Ashfeld

City Engineer/PWD

City of Maple Grove, Minnesota

Published in

The Press

September 21, 2017

734512

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/734512-1.pdf