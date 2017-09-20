Community & People

Dayton recollects history on Heritage Day

The city of Dayton celebrated its 41st Heritage Day Saturday, Sept. 16. The day’s festivities included a kids entertainment, food and craft vendors, a parade, a pie and ice cream social, a car show and more! Dayton’s parade kicked off with the roar of the Dayton Fire Department’s engine siren. Little ones took a ride in one of Dayton’s fire trucks and helped the firefighters pass out candy. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Even Dayton’s furry friends enjoyed a trailer ride Saturday, Sept. 16, during the Heritage Day festivities. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) The McNeil family was named Dayton Heritage Day’s grand marshal. Neil McNeil settled in Dayton in 1856 between the Crow River and Brockton Lane stretching half way to North Diamond Lake Road. In addition to farming, Neil acted as the “factor” to Lyman Dayton, one of the founders of the city. Neil’s son Alexander owned the general store and also served in the state legislature from 1906-1911. McNeil Park was donated by Neil’s daughter, Nell Kirk. Neil had nine children and their descendants have lived in Dayton ever since. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps) Parade-goers waved at Pat and Mary Anne McNeil who were featured in the parade as Heritage Day’s honored family. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Dayton’s Heritage Day was held Saturday, Sept. 16, and featured a vintage car show. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Before the Dayton Heritage Day parade began, little ones participated in the Kids Fun Run. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Sound the alarm! Dayton’s fire trucks lit up the parade route and threw sugary treats to hungry onlookers. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Hennepin County’s Horse Patrol attended the Dayton Heritage Day fun. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) The Dayton City Council passed out candy at the 41st Dayton Heritage Day parade Saturday, Sept. 16. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)
