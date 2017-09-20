Dayton recollects history on Heritage Day

< >

The McNeil family was named Dayton Heritage Day’s grand marshal. Neil McNeil settled in Dayton in 1856 between the Crow River and Brockton Lane stretching half way to North Diamond Lake Road. In addition to farming, Neil acted as the “factor” to Lyman Dayton, one of the founders of the city. Neil’s son Alexander owned the general store and also served in the state legislature from 1906-1911. McNeil Park was donated by Neil’s daughter, Nell Kirk. Neil had nine children and their descendants have lived in Dayton ever since. (Sun Press photo by Megan Hopps)