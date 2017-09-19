Wright County Sheriff through 9/10

On Sept. 5, Dustin Charles Majeski, 36, of Hanover, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree DWI violations.

On Sept. 6, Jonas Martin Halberg, 19, of Rockford, was arrested in Rockford on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 6, Justice David Elletson, 24, of Monticello, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

On Sept. 9, Carrie Jean Schoenthaler, 58, of Albertville, was arrested in Albertville on the charge of domestic assault.

On Sept. 10, Leroy Lyle Cartwright, 73, of Rogers, was arrested in St Michael on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.