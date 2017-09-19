West Hennepin Public Safety through 9/6

Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Sept. 8. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Aug. 31

At 2:35 p.m. in 1300 block of County Road 19, complaint that a burn was creating smoke in the air. Caller wanted to know whether the fire was legal because she is allergic to smoke. Police found a legal fire, and the homeowner had a permit to burn.

At 8:38 p.m. Report that two people were fighting in the driveway in 3700 block of County Road 92. Police found a male walking alongside the road and a vehicle just up the road that was turning around. Male and female said they got into an argument while in the car. They stopped in the driveway. The fight was verbal only and not physical. Both were cooled off and wanted to be back together again. The driver was found to have a suspended license and was issued a citation for driving after suspension.

Saturday, Sept. 2

At 5:17 a.m. police found an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch at County Road 19 and Moline Road. An invoice inside the vehicle helped police locate the registered owner who was contacted and will remove the vehicle.

In 5300 block of Moline Road, homeowner reported she had moved to North Carolina. During her move $5,000 in cash, two gold bracelets and a diamond pendent valued at $7,800 disappeared from her belongings. The case is under investigation.

Police responded for a stalled truck blocking County Roads 11 and 92. The motorist had a tow on the way.

Monday, Sept. 4

At County Road 90 / Fogelman Road, at 6:45 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler driven by a male approached a female jogging on County Road 90. The male asked her if she needed a ride home “because the weather looks bad.” The female said no. The driver pulled alongside the jogger and asked if she was sure. Female called her father who responded to the area. The area was checked and the male was not found.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

In 3100 block of Brie-Kessel Road, resident reported backing their trailer into their woods and finding a dog that had been buried in the ground. Only the eyes and snout were showing. Police met with the homeowners and discovered it was a stuffed animal.

At Creek Channel / Independence Road, request to park in an area posted “no parking” for a group of volunteers using small boats to remove cattails and bog plants from the channel area. They were given permission to park on one side of the road to allow for traffic flow.

In 7800 block of Highway 12, witness reported that a van swerved a hard right from eastbound Highway 12. At first the witness thought the vehicle was pulling into a driveway.

Instead the vehicle struck a guardrail. The driver was helped from his vehicle. He was uninjured. The driver stated he was looking in the center console for a car wash coupon when he drifted over the fog line and struck the guardrail. His vehicle was towed from the crash site.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

In 2900 block of Copeland Road, a male who does not live at the residence was served a trespass notice. He left the property.

In 7500 block of Turner Road, homeowner requested information for police standby in case things would escalate when a tenant removes her horse and equipment from the stables due to non-payment. Homeowner was advised that this is a civil issue and to call if police help is needed.

At 4:48 p.m. in 1200 block of County Road 92, police were dispatched for a female with an elevated heart rate. She had a pulse meter on her finger showing her heart rate. Her heart rate had been elevated before but was not normal. While responders were speaking with her, her heart rate came down. Maple Plain Fire Rescue and North Memorial assisted in helping the female.

At 11:23 p.m. in 1200 block of County Road 92, a male was riding a horse in a barn. The horse lost its footing and fell on top of the rider, who was stuck for a bit and then able to get free and call for help. Maple Plain Fire and WHPS officer put a splint on the ankle. North Memorial Ambulance transported the male to the hospital.