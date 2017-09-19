Corcoran Police through 9/11

Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

DWIs

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:42 p.m. at 109th Ave. N. and Triden Ridge. Arrested was Knott, Brady Aaron, 31, of Greenfield for 3rd Degree Gross Misd DWI with a .16 BAC.

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Monday, Sept. 4 at 2:12 a.m. at County Rd. 101 and Shannon La. Arrested was Hill, Peter Grantland, 25, of Plymouth for 3rd Degree Gross Misd DWI with a .11 BAC.

Arrests

Corcoran Police reported a DAC arrest Thursday, Sept. 7 at 1:22 a.m. at County Rd. 101 and Stieg Rd. Arrested was Drake, Kimberly Ann, 47, of Shoreview for driving after cancellation of her driver’s license.

Property damage

The department reported a property damage auto crash Monday, Aug. 28 at 5:01 p.m. in the area of County Rd. 10 and County Rd. 116. Both vehicles were travelling southbound on County Rd. 116, stopped for the semaphore at County Rd. 10. Driver of vehicle #1 turned around to check on infant in back seat, their foot came off of the brake, and they hit the trailer vehicle #2 was towing in front of them. Minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

The department reported a personal injury auto crash Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 8:04 a.m. in the area of County Rd. 30 and County Rd. 101. Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on County Rd. 30. Driver of vehicle #1 had the sun in their eyes and did not see the line of cars just beginning to move after a red light turned green. Vehicle #1 crashed into the rear of vehicle #2, vehicle #3, went around vehicle #4 and a witness before crashing into the rear of vehicle #5 and coming to a stop. Vehicle #3 was pushed into the rear of vehicle #4 causing damage.

The department reported a property damage auto crash Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10:10 p.m. in the area of 82XX County Rd. 116. The driver was on County Rd. 116 when a deer ran out in front of them and struck their vehicle.

The department reported a property damage accident Friday, Sept. 1 at 4:31 p.m. in the area of County Rd. 10 and County Rd. 116. Both vehicles were travelling westbound on County Rd. 10. Vehicle #1 was in the left lane and vehicle #2 was in the right lane, which merges into the left lane. Vehicle #2 did not see vehicle #1 in their blind spot and merged into vehicle #1.

The department reported a property damage auto crash Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7:46 a.m. in the area of County Rd. 10 and County Rd. 19. Vehicle #1 was turning east on County Rd. 10 from southbound County Rd. 19 and struck vehicle #2 in the driver’s side. Vehicle #2 was turning northbound on County Rd. 19 from eastbound County Rd. 10. Driver of vehicle #2 thought it was their turn at the 4-way stop. Driver of vehicle #1 said another vehicle had turned in front of them, so they proceeded into the intersection.

Theft

Theft of items was reported Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:09 p.m. in the 64XX block of Pioneer Tr. The reporting party stated they came home and found their house had been gone through. There was no forced entry; there was a realtor lock box on the property and it was believed the suspect(s) gained entry this way. Several electronics were taken. The case is under investigation by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Theft of fuel was reported Saturday, Sept. 2, at 9:52 a.m. in the 93XX block of County Rd. 19. The reporting party stated a vehicle had pumped fuel and then left without paying. The vehicle in question was located and they returned to the store to pay for the fuel.

Theft of fuel was reported Monday, Sept. 4, at 9:15 p.m. in the 76XX block of County Rd. 116. The reporting party stated a vehicle had pumped $30.85 worth of fuel and left without paying for it.

Theft of a vehicle was reported Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9:11 p.m. in the 236XX block of Highway 55. The reporting party stated they watch someone take off with a vehicle from a closed business. The Officer attempted to locate the vehicle in question. The vehicle was later recovered at 2:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at another location in Corcoran. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8:54 p.m. in the 105XX block of Maple La. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Sept. 4 at 8:41 p.m. in the 93XX block of County Rd. 116. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Sept. 4 at 8:51 p.m. in the 198XX block of Olde Sturbridge Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6:00 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Sept. 8 at 1:52 p.m. in the 107XX block of County Rd. 116. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Sept. 8 at 6:36 p.m. in the 229XX block of County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Sept. 11 at 12:36 a.m. in the 211XX block of 93rd Ave. N. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of a suspicious act on Monday, Aug. 29 at 1:46 a.m. in the area of Cain Rd. and County Rd. 117. The reporting party stated there was a male out walking in the ditch area, which they thought was suspicious. Officers made contact with the male and found that they were delivering food to someone in the area.

The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:53 a.m. in the 75XX block of County Rd. 116. The reporting party stated there was a vehicle parked behind the bank building with two people in it. The Officers made contact with the parties and found they were waiting to go to a job in the area and were sitting in the lot playing scratch off lottery tickets. The Officer advised them to find a better place to do this than behind the bank building.

The department responded to a report of a suspicious person on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:21 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The reporting party stated there was a male wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and flip flops that followed their daughter’s friend to the yard to say hi. Officers searched the area for the male, but were unable to locate him.

The department responded to a report of a grass fire on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5:00 p.m. in the 220XX block of Oakdale Dr. The reporting party stated there was a grass fire approximately 20-50 feet from the house. The home owner was able to put the fire out before the Officers arrived on scene.

The department responded to a report of harassment on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 11:29 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The reporting party stated their ex-boyfriend was knocking on their door and texting them and they would like it to stop. The Officer left a voicemail for the ex-boyfriend to stop harassing the reporting party. They attempted to make contact with the ex, but there was no answer at the residence.

The department responded to a report of a domestic on Friday, Sept. 1 at 3:25 p.m. in the 90XX block of County Rd. 116. The reporting party stated they saw their sister drive her vehicle into a field and when they went to talk to her, the sister opened the door and hit and punched the reporting party. The reporting party wanted the sister to leave the property.

The department responded to a report of loud music on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 11:23 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The reporting party stated there was loud music and a loud party in the area. The Officers arrived on scene and found a large group with music on. They were asked to turn the music off for the night, which they did. The Officer found another group that had a live band playing. The Officer advised them to turn the music way down and to stop the live music at 11:00 p.m. to be respectful. The noise had significantly been reduced at this time. At 11:30 p.m. the reporting party called back to say they had many complaints of the music. When the Officer arrived in the area, neither group had started the music again, but were outside having conversations.

The department responded to a report of neighbor trouble on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 4:31 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The reporting party stated their neighbor is refusing to move their vehicle off their grass so they could mow. The neighbor was asked to move their vehicle by the Officer and they complied. There is an on-going dispute between the neighbors.

The department responded to a report of an assault on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9:51 a.m. in the 72XX block of County Rd. 101. The reporting party stated a male jumped them while they were mowing the lawn and then the male took off on foot. The Officer arrived on scene and found that the male was from a neighboring residence. The reporting party wanted the male trespassed from the property. The male was given a no trespass order.

The department responded to a report of a civil matter on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 1:51 p.m. in the 209XX block of County Rd. 30. The reporting party stated they have made out two checks for $250.00 each with a resident who has a taxidermy business in Corcoran. These are for deer mounts and an elk mount that they had given to the taxidermist over the past four years. The reporting party called back and stated that they received a call from the taxidermist who had placed the items on the back step and that they went to the business and picked the items up.

The department responded to a report of a suspicious act on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:28 a.m. in the 99XX block of High Bluff La. The reporting party stated they were walking their daughter to the bus stop and noticed a van parked on the side of the road. As they walked towards the van to talk to the male inside, the male drove away and it appeared he attempted to hide his face as he drove by. The Officer made contact with the van owner and found that the male delivers papers in the area and after delivering the last one, they pulled over to the side of the road to check their phone. They did not remember covering their face as they drove away. The reporting party was advised.

The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 9:56 p.m. in the 212XX block of Larkin Rd. The reporting party stated there was a male in a vehicle driving back and forth in a burgundy cross-over vehicle; male is outside of vehicle leaning against it. The Officer made contact with the male and found they were watching the Northern Lights. Everything was fine.

The department responded to a report of customer trouble on Friday, Sept. 8 at 1:21 a.m. in the 97XX block of County Rd. 101. The reporting party stated there was a male at the business that was acting strange and they wanted them to leave the business, but the male was refusing to leave. The Officer arrived on scene and spoke with the male. The Officer then gave the male a ride to his residence.

The department responded to a report of property damage on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8:58 a.m. in the 97XX block of County Rd. 101. The reporting party stated there was vandalism done at the business last night. The Officer arrived at the business and found the reporting party knows who the parties were that caused the damage. The Officer issued citations to the parties for the damage they did to the tables and they were trespassed from the business.

The department responded to a report of a disturbance on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9:28 p.m. in the 91XX block of Brandywine Rd. The reporting party stated they could hear an alarm sounding in the area. The Officer arrived and found the alarm was at a neighboring residence. The homeowner was working on the house and dust caused the alarm to go off. They were trying to turn the alarms off. The Officer advised the reporting party everything was fine.

The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Monday, Sept. 11 at 1:13 a.m. in the area of Cain Rd. and Hidden Ponds Dr. The Officer was on routine patrol and observed a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The homeowner came outside and advised the Officer that the vehicle is a friend of theirs.

The department responded to a report of a civil matter on Monday, Sept. 11 at 1:53 a.m. in the 79XX block of County Rd. 116. The reporting party stated that some files were taken from their residence sometime this weekend while they were gone. The reporting party thinks the person that took the files was his soon-to-be ex-wife. The Officer advised this is a civil issue since the wife still has keys to the residence.