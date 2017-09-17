OMNI Brewing marks 2 years with birthday celebration Sept. 22-24

Omni Brewing Company, the first craft brewery in the Northwest suburbs, will celebrate its second birthday with three days of fun activities Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22 to 24.

The celebration is open to the public and will include live comedy featuring Tiffany Norton and Miss Shannon Paul, live music with four different bands, a craft market, local charity events, food trucks, patio games, and the Brewery Running Series 5k Beer Run. Many new beers will be launched, including — Raspberry Milk Shake IPA; F.A.D. Hazy Double IPA (available in 750ml bottles only in the taproom); The Sour One OMNI’s first Sour Beer (available only in the taproom); and Soaked 2017, the annual Fresh Hop Ale created from fresh-picked Metropolitan Hops from Corcoran, MN hops. OMNI founders Justin Walsh, Zack Ward, and Steve Hayes will be hosting events the weekend of Sept. 22 to 24 in honor of OMNI Brewing Company’s second anniversary.

The ONMI birthday celebration schedule includes:

• Friday, Sept. 22, from noon to 11 p.m. — Comedians Tiffany Norton and Miss Shannon Paul in a free event at 7 p.m. Craft Mobile Kitchen and Taste of Target Field food trucks. Exclusive Nadia Cupcake paired with OMNI’s Raspberry Milk Shake. Release of F.A.D Hazy Double IPA (available in 750ml bottles). OMNI Doing Co. is hosting a food drive for CEAP.

• Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon to 11 p.m. — Craft market with local artists from noon to 4 p.m. Live music featuring four bands from 1 to 10 p.m. (Good Morning Bedlam, No Tent featuring Reina Del Sid, H. Rose and the Nomads, and Almighty American). Hot Indian Foods and Bucher Salt food truck. OMNI will donate to Jimmy C Jensen Youth in the Music fund. Beer release: The Sour One OMNI’s first Sour Beer

• Sunday, Sept. 24, from noon to 10 p.m. — Beer Run 5k at 11 a.m. (registration required at OMNI Brewing Beer Run). Free massages from MN Wellness Chiropractor. Mini golf course with golf donations to benefit play 60. Blue Fire Pizza and Original Hockey Mom Brownies food trucks. Cribbage league and open play. Beer release: Soaked 2017 The annual Fresh Hop Ale.

“We opened on Sept. 20, 2015, with a goal of bringing great-tasting, session-able beers to the ‘burbs. We just wanted to make Maple Grovers proud,” said Justin Walsh, co-founder of OMNI Brewing Company. “The feedback we’re getting from the community and industry is that we’re delivering on our promises, which makes us all feel really good.”

During its two years in business, OMNI brewery has numerous accomplishments:

• Released over 30 unique beers

• Released their flagship beers of Lake Day, Hopfull, and Muddy Runner into cans in May 2017

• Generated 26,000 kWh of clean, renewable power from their solar grid

• Opened a deluxe 2,400-square-foot patio with a fire pit

• Expanded internal seating and created a separate room for event usage

• Instituted a barrel-aging program

• Increased fermenting capacity five-fold in 2016 (from 30bbl to 150 bbl)

• Commissioned an 11’ original work of art displayed in the taproom, that traces the history of craft beer in Minnesota

• Won Thrillist Best New Brewery in the Twin Cities (2015) and Maple Grove Magazine Best of Maple Grove (2016)

• Hosted cribbage and bean bag leagues and monthly yoga classes

• OMNI and its volunteers have benefited over 30 organizations through direct donations and service work via the OMNI Doing Co., the company’s philanthropic arm.

“Giving back is one of our core values,” said Steve Hayes, co-founder of OMNI Brewery. “That’s why we’re featuring a different charity every day of our birthday event. We’re all part of one big, thriving community. Let’s celebrate that!”

What’s on tap for the coming year?

“We’ll be releasing more seasonal and specialty brews, and getting our beer in more restaurants and bars,” said Head Brewer Zack Ward. “The demand for craft beer is high and we will continue growing our operation to meet that demand — and have fun while we’re doing it. Because … you know … beer is fun.”

OMNI Brewing is located at 9462 Deerwood Lane N. in Maple Grove. It typically has eight to 10 beers on tap and can also be found in more than 40 Twin Cities bars and restaurants and liquor stores. See www.omnibrewing.com for more information.