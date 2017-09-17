Biking skills refresher classes happening in Osseo

Bicyclists can join their friends and neighbors to brush up on their biking skills with a free class.

Hennepin County is providing free bike classes in Osseo this September. Classes will meet at the Osseo Community Center, 415 Central Avenue, to cover rules of the road, safe biking basics, and tips for dressing and riding comfortably.

The group will then take a group bike ride to Elm Creek (weather permitting).

Two different classes will be offered. The first class is Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second class is Friday, Sept. 22, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Participants should bring their on bike. A limited number of bikes may be available to borrow for the ride.

Food will be provided for all registered participants, and low-cost bike helmets are available for purchase.

For safety, classes are limited to 20 participants. Fill out the form at http://www.discoverosseo.com/event/bike-osseo-class/ or RSVP to Nancy at [email protected] or call 763-425-1454 to reserve a spot.