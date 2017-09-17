Albertville 2018 budget anticipates excess revenue

By Aaron Brom

[email protected]

The 2018 Albertville budget proposes a 2.5 percent levy increase, and staff also said it expects excess general fund revenue.

During a recent budget session, City Administrator Adam Nafstad said he would like to review additional staffing needs.

For the additional Public Works position, staff recommends a mid-summer start date in 2018, so the position can be funded over 2018 and 2019.

Nafstad presented a history of the growth in public works, both in staff and tasks and services.

Tasks the department has taken on consist of: in-house mechanic, code enforcement inspections, response to fire calls (three employees on the Fire Department), City Hall and Fire Department, building cleaning, park inspections, rental setups, utility locates, and on-call hours.

Nafstad also said that with a staff retirement at city hall last year, staff is looking at making that position from part time to full time to provide for front counter backup and other tasks.

Staff also received the renewal for the law enforcement contract, and there is an increase of approximately 3.5% each year for the next two-year contract. Nafstad said noted there is

$12 million in upcoming projects that includes the Wastewater Treatment Facility upgrades and the County Rd. 19 improvements — both in 2019.

Mayor Jillian Hendrickson asked Nafstad when the last street review occurred, and Nafstad said staff would be updating the five-year street capital improvement plan this year.

In review of the preliminary budget, Nafstad noted that currently the total levy increase by percentage is at approximately 2.5%. He stated staff has budgeted 3% capital for parks and 5% capital for public works for equipment replacement. He also stated staff anticipates excess general fund revenue for 2018 as well.

At the Sept. 5 council meeting, the council continued to discuss the budget. It was noted that the 2018 general fund revenues and expenditures are proposed to increase 7.48 percent to $4,049,323.

In other action, the council:

HEARD that the STMA Open Streets event will be Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Central Park and Main Avenue.

APPROVED charitable gambling permit for the Albertville Lions Club for the Villa Bar and Grill, 11935 59th Place.

APPROVED a one-day 3.2 percent malt liquor license for Albertville Lions Club for a Wayne Kolles benefit Sunday, Oct. 22, from noon to 8 p.m. at the St. Albert’s Parish Center, 11458 57th Street.