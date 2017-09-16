Lady Knights tennis opens Mississippi 8 play 2-0

The Knights’ Brooke Beck returns the ball during her match. Beck went 2-0 on the week. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

STMA Lady Knights tennis went 2-0 in the first week of conference play, defeating M8 opponents St. Francis and Big Lake.

The Lady Knights beat St. Francis 6-1 to start the week. Alli Hinz won in #1 singles (6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1), Emma Thole, Brooke Beck and Meadow LaDuke each won their matches to sweep singles for the Lady Knights.

#1 doubles team Brooke Johnson and Ruthie Schutz got a come-from-behind win, winning in three sets (3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)), and the #2 doubles team added a point with another tough win (6-4, 4-6, 7-5).

Against Big Lake, the Lady Knights swept singles for the second straight match. Hinz, Thole, Beck and LaDuke won their matches, and the fifth and final point came from the team of Colette Sinclair and Gabby Olsen (4-6, 6-0, 6-2).

The Lady Knights are 2-0 in the conference and 4-2 overall. They played Buffalo on Tuesday and they play again Thursday at North Branch.