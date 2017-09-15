Rockford football not able to hold first half lead in loss to HLWW

Rockford’s Hawkin Petron gets tripped up after a running play during the 22-12 loss to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday. (Photo by Bill Nord)

By DAVE PEDERSEN

Crow River News Sports

It was the tale of two halves when Rockford lost to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22-12 in the home football opener Friday. The Rockets won the first half 12-7 and HLWW took the second 15-0.

“I thought we played very well in the first half and really forced our will on them,” said coach Dan Houghton. “However, in the second half that didn’t happen and we had some key turnovers that kept out defense on the field for too long.”

The Lakers started off by driving deep into Rockford territory until cornerback Zach Roehl tackled the quarterback as he was runner near the sideline and ripped out the ball that was recovered by lineman Cory Weber.

Running back Hawkin Petron took his first carry 18 yards between the blocks of lineman Luke Overton, tight end Ryan Andrew and running back Drew Rozanski. The drive fell short of scoring.

HLWW got the ball back but defensive end Neil Weiss hit the quarterback as he was throwing it and defensive back Kyle Johnson tipped up the ball for defensive back Tyler Gearin to intercept. He returned it 29 yards with help from blockers Chris Hall, Petron and Rozanski.

Petron then took a handful of handoffs down to the HLWW 12 where quarterback Drew Engebretson rolled right and found Andrew on a diving catch in the end zone making the score 6-0.

Rockford linebacker Stone Fritz made an “amazing” one-handed tip of a pass to himself, putting the Rockets deep in Laker territory. The Rockets missed a field goal attempt.

Rockford’s defense continued to get turnovers. Weiss again got pressure on the quarterback and was able to strip the ball loose, recovered by linebacker Connor Abbott.

However, on the very next play Rockford fumbled the ball back. HLWW scored on a 39-yard pass play to take a 7-6 lead.

Rockford responded with a 70-yard kickoff return by Petron, setting up a 1-yard plunge by Engebretson, giving Rockford a 12-7 halftime lead.

Houghton says in the second half the Lakers were able to force three big turnovers, forcing the Rocket defense to be on the field the majority of the second half. Rockford still led 12-7 entering the fourth quarter.

After HLWW scored a touchdown, a Rockford turnover with six minutes left gave the Lakers the upper hand deep in Rocket territory. A late touchdown made the final 22-12.

Engebretson was 2 for 8 passing for 23 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Petron had 16 carries for 67 yards and Stone Fritz had seven rushes for 14 yards. Andrew had one pass reception for 13 yards and Zach Roehl had the other for seven yards.

The Rocket defense was led by Rozanski with 19 tackles. Weiss had 12 tackles (four for loss), two quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. Lineman Brock Desens had 11 tackles and Overton had 10.

“We were very close to winning these first two games, but have not made the plays when we needed to and it has shown up on the scoreboard,” notes Houghton.

This week the 0-2 Rockets play at 1-1 Paynesville, 7 p.m. Friday Sept. 15. Last year the Rockets won 21-20 on a last second catch by Kyle Calder from quarterback Jacob Hall.

Calder was not able to play in the HLWW game but should be ready for Friday. A big loss came when senior running back and linebacker Lucas Mason suffered a broken ankle and will miss the remainder of the season. Mason was a top rusher the past two seasons.