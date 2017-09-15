Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Aug. 27, 2017 through Sept. 2, 2017. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Aug. 27

12300 block of Main St. — An officer made contact with individual sleeping in a vehicle. Travis Patton, 29, of St. Cloud was cited for fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 and fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty.

13000 block of 86th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious person in neighbor’s garage who left the scene. Officer made contact with homeowner who reported a purse stolen.

8600 block of I-94 — There was a report of an individual washing up in a restroom. Officer made contact and advised party to do so privately.

13000 block of 85th Ave. — There was a report of an unlocked car rummaged through, door left ajar. Officer made contact with registered owner, nothing appeared missing.

12600 block of 82nd Ave. — There was a report of stolen basketball shoes. Officer is conducting investigation.

13700 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer made contact, verbally only. The parties were comfortable being together.

Felix Brown, 59, of Maple Grove was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired.

Sophia Garcia, 25, of Minneapolis was cited for third degree DWI refusal to submit to chemical test, third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and fifth degree possession of methamphetamine at westbound I-694 and I-494.

Monday, Aug. 28

6900 block of Larch Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officers responded, three suspects arrested in connection to burglaries in the neighborhoods.

11700 block of Red Fox Drive — There was a report of a theft of wallet overnight from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of an unlocked bicycle stolen from the rack outside of a building.

7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of an individual having difficulty breathing. Officer responded and administered oxygen until ambulance arrived. The person was transported to the hospital.

6200 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of a stolen vehicle. A known party took rental car without permission and left with their belongings; unknown whereabouts.

Ayuub Ali, 19 of Minneapolis was cited for first degree burglary.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of an unruly customer that was upset and threw things around lobby. The party had left prior to officer’s arrival.

9800 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of a brick thrown through window of a booth. The incident is under investigation.

16400 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of an unlocked bicycle stolen from a bike rack in front of a business.

Thomas O’Keefe, 51, of Maple Grove was cited for fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 and fourth degree DWI driving while impaired.

Morgan Langert, 19, of Minnetonka was cited for fifth degree possession of cocaine and fifth degree sales of a controlled substance.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of items stolen from a retail store. Suspects not located.

6500 block of Annapolis Lane — There was a report of person suffering from a stroke. Officers arrived, kept victim stable until ambulance arrived and transported to the hospital.

10100 block of 104th Ave. — There was a report of lost child. They were reunited with parent after a brief separation. Officer made contact and no further assistance was needed.

16800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. The responding officer found it was verbal only. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.

Shanika Winfield, 25, of Minneapolis was cited for theft-embezzlement on the 16700 block of 94th Ave. N. in Minneapolis.

Thursday, Aug. 31

16400 block of 78th Ave. — There was a report of screaming coming from a residence. Officers made contact and found that two dogs had been fighting.

Teal Lake Park — There was a report of bread and meat left on a bike trail. Officer responded, did not find any food.

Clarence Coleman, 57, of Maple Grove was cited for disorderly conduct and domestic assault on the 6300 block of Quinwood Lane N.

Friday, Sept. 1

Arbor Lakes Parkway & Main St. — An officer was flagged down by an intoxicated female who had walked away from boyfriend after an argument. The individual was transported to a friend’s home nearby.

11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a stolen iPad left in lobby of business. No suspect.

101st Place & Valley Forge Lane — There was a report of a lost child. The child was playing at the park and got lost on the trails walking home. Officer responded, transported child home.

Paul Haugo, 52, of Maple Grove was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, careless driving and third degree DUI alcohol concentration over 08.

Saturday, Sept. 2

10400 block of Quaker Lane — There was a report of golf clubs stolen overnight from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway.

12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of clothing stolen from a retail store. The suspects were not identified.

Maisha Warren, 30, of Minneapolis was cited for giving peace a false name and warrant arrest on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Leanika Warren, 30, of Minneapolis was cited for shoplifting on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Sarah Derby, 41, of Minneapolis was cited for possessing or receiving stolen property on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane N.

Cotis Macon, 40, of Maplewood was cited for possessing or receiving stolen property on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane N.

Antonio Jackson, 52, of St. Paul was cited for possessing or receiving stolen property on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane N.

Other

During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.