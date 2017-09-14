Athlete of the Week: Claire Swan

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

As Claire Swan went sprinting down the soccer field midway through the first half of Rogers game against Chisago Lakes, she had one thing on her mind. Get the ball into the back of the net.

Unfortunately, the opposing goaltender had a different thought crossing her mind when the ball landed about halfway between her and Swan. Do not let ball find the back of the net. Claire Swan was able to out hustle the opposing goaltender to the ball, and then find the back of the net for her first goal of the game. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

It was a battle of determination as these two seniors raced towards the ball, and it was Swan coming out on top. She was able to get her foot on it, send the ball past the head of the goalie as she made a last ditch effort at a save, and into the back of the net.

Swan then had to dive out to her side to avoid completely taking out the goaltender that was now right in front of her. It may not have been the prettiest of scores, but a goal is a goal.

“I think it’s good to change it up a bit,” she said with a laugh at her first attempt, “but the first goal wouldn’t have happened without my teammate passing it. That’s basically her goal, I just ran through the ball.”

This season has not necessarily gone the way Swan had imagined so far. Everyone wants to have the best season of their career as a senior, and as a captain she wants to continue to set an example for her teammates.

But, for whatever reason, she has been snake bit when it comes to scoringt. She would get the ball in front of the net and then either ring the ball off the cross bar, one of the two other posts, or just miss the net completely.

“I don’t know,” she said after thinking of the goals she had already missed this season. “I think I just need to keep my composure in front of the net and not freak out when I have an open net. I think I just got my groove today.”

Sometimes it just takes a hustle play to change one’s luck. A play where you give it all you’ve got, where you don’t have time to think about what you’re doing, and get rewarded for it in the end.

That could very well be what happened to Swan with 27:43 remaining in the first half against Chisago Lakes, because during her second goal of the night she looked as cool as a cucumber.

She lined up to take a penalty kick with 17:03 remaining in the game and just stood there. She wasn’t freaking out at the thought of another goal, but remained composed. Then she let it fly over the wall of players in front of her, up over the finger tips of a diving goalie, and into the top left corner of the net.

“I’ve had a little bit of trouble this year, but this game was better for me,” she said after finishing the night with two scores and an assist. “Good to get some goals under my belt.”

That win improved the Royals to 5-1 on the season and was their fourth straight shutout victory. They have gotten of to a tremendous start, even with one of their captains starting the season a little shaky, but with Swan finding her groove against Chisago Lakes, there is no telling what her and her teammates will be able to accomplish as the season continues to move forward.