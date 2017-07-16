Masons host 300th anniversary celebration

On June 24, St. John’s Day, Masons from all over the state, including two Local Lodges located in Osseo, Sherburne Lodge #95 and NE Winslow Lewis Lodge #125, gathered outside the Anoka Masonic Lodge located at 1908 Third Avenue to celebrate the 300th Anniversary of the forming of the United Grand Lodge of England.

Considered by many to be the “Mother” lodge in all of Freemasonry, it holds a prominent place in who the Masons are, and though they work and function under their own jurisdiction, as do each state, province or country independently, it is know that the Masonic history can be traced back to the 13th century, and it is believed by many that their gentle craft is older still, perhaps back to the time of the Pharaohs, still it was with the forming of the United Grand Lodge of England that has truly led to modern day freemasonry. A history of which was eloquently presented by one of the Past Grand Masters of the State, Neil Neddermeyer. Over 120+ Masons, including the Master of Anoka Lodge #30 pictured center, Terrance Schaffer, Grand Lodge Officers and other Leaders of the various Masonic bodies attend the 300th Anniversary celebration of the Masons.

Though they gathered together to celebrate their history and those who came before them, they did not forget who they are today, not just as Blue Lodge Masons, but their whole Masonic Family. It was shown by the fact that so much of that family was also in attendance, from the York Rite Bodies, Scottish Rite, Selim Grotto, Shrine, Jobs Daughters, DeMolay and of course their Sisters and Brothers of the Order of the Eastern Star, without whom so much of the good work we do could not be done and who, like all the others have enriched their continuing history with their presence. The Worthy Grand Matron of Minnesota, Peg Oliver, spoke about the organization.

Nearly 200 Masons, guests and appending body members came out to hear these speakers, with Masons from over 26 of the 140 lodges in the State. Many Grand Lodge Members came out and the Senior Grand Warden, Steven Johnson brought greeting from the Grand Master of Minnesota.

The day was culminated with a picnic, and though the weather turned foul and rain began to pour, the Brethren and Guests stayed warm and enjoyed the food inside the lodge itself. The Worship Master of Anoka Lodge #30, Terrance Schaffer appreciates all those who came out to participate in this celebration.