Saints stay strong with 3 wins, loss

St. Michael (13-3-1) picked up three more wins, tied Coon Rapids and lost to Monticello in a busy week-plus of action.

The Saints got a 7-0 advantage in the first three innings against the Maple Lake Lakers and cruised to a 9-0 win on June 28.

Maple Lake got just three hits while the Saints pounded out 15.

Against Coon Rapids on June 30, the Saints rallied to tie the game after falling behind 4-1. Rain forced the suspension of the game in a 5-5 tie after seven innings.

MONTICELLO

The Saints came back after an eight-day Independence Day break and lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to the Monticello Polecats.

The Polecats had nine hits, but Jaylen Hakes kept them at bay until the eighth inning, when a Tanner Eckhart single finally broke the tie. On the other side, Nick Zwack walked a few Saints, but finished with a no-hitter.

Saints manager Mike Freske said that the game was frustrating, but Hakes did extremely well.

“It was a very good game. Obviously, we came out on the wrong side of it, and that happens,” Freske said.

BIG LAKE

A strong performance by Mitch Bauer helped the Saints snag a 4-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader against the Big Lake Yellowjackets Sunday afternoon.

Steady hitting and a trio of errors by the Big Lake defense helped the Saints build a 4-0 lead through the first five innings. Levi Falde drove in two runs for St. Michael.

Braeden Levandowski’s shutout got the Saints the sweep in a 3-0 win in the second game.

Alex Naasz and Jake Kluves drove in two of the three runs.

The Saints played at Hamel Tuesday and hosted Rogers Wednesday. Next game is July 19 against Elk River.