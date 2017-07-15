LMC honors Rep. Smith as a 2017 Legislator of Distinction

The League of Minnesota Cities has selected 32 state lawmakers, including Representative Dennis Smith (34B-Maple Grove), as Legislators of Distinction for 2017. The honor recognizes legislators for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s legislative session.

Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors to recognize that in order to successfully serve shared communities, state and city officials must work together to meet the unique needs of rural, suburban and urban residents all across Minnesota.

To be eligible for the Legislator of Distinction honor, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria: be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives, seek input on issues of importance to cities, listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues, sponsor and/or support League initiatives, speak out on behalf of the interest of cities, and/or work to demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities.

Rep. Smith was chosen specifically for authoring a bill that would have provided funding for statewide data practices training, which was one of the League’s 2017 legislative priorities. While the bill was not heard in committee, the League looks forward to working with him next session to advance this bill.

Recipients of the recognition received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. Additionally, a copy of the Legislator of Distinction acknowledgment letter was sent to the mayor of each city in the district of each award winner.

The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 members through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services. For more information, visit www.lmc.org.