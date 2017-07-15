Albertville Villains lose 4 straight

Albertville’s Todd Klaers pitches during Friday’s loss to Rogers. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Albertville Villains lost four in a row to fall to 5-14 on the season.

Albertville lost to St. Joe’s on July 2.

Keith Bistodeau homered and drove in two runs for the Villains, who raced out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Mike Krempa also drove in a pair, but after building a 4-1 lead by the fifth inning, Albertville let it slip away as St. Joe’s scored twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth.

Steven VanVleet pitched six strong innings, but Mike Wallace struggled, giving up four earned runs in relief.

ROGERS

The Villains took an early lead, but fell to Rogers in the end by a score of 4-2.

Albertville scored twice in the second inning on hits by Trevor Walton and Jim Althoff, but the Red Devils immediately took the lead in the bottom half of the inning.

Todd Klaers pitched and took the loss for the Villains. Mike Wallace had two hits.

DOUBLEHEADER

On Sunday, the Villains had a day-night doubleheader against Foley and Sartell.

The day game saw a rout from the Lumberjacks 12-2.

Dylan Fox had two hits and drove in a run for the Villains, who momentarily took the lead in the third before Foley tied the game. The Villains gave up the next ten runs.

The nightcap saw a much closer game against Sartell (Stone Poneys), but still a loss for the Villains; their fourth in a row.

The Villains took a 6-1 lead, but surrendered all of it in the bottom of the ninth inning, losing 7-6.

Steven VanVleet pitched into the ninth, but could not finish, and Brandon Berning gave up the winning run.

Dylan Fox had two RBI, Josh Schmidt had three hits and Trent Vogt got two.

The Villains played Sartell (Muskies) on Wednesday. Friday is the next game against Maple Lake.